'Don't think it can't happen here:' Teen boys targeted in sextortion cases

Sep. 20—SUTTONS BAY — When Tom George Jr. was hired last year as the Grand Traverse Band's community police officer, he planned activities to promote goodwill between the Band's police department and its citizens.

Basketball and disc golf, for example, and programs for elders on how to recognize telephone scams.

On Wednesday, George, a 26-year veteran of the Michigan State Police, will try to save lives.

"This is a nationwide problem," George said of "sextortion," a type of social media-based blackmail targeting teens and young adults. "But don't think it can't happen here."

In May, federal prosecutors indicted two men in a sextortion scheme they say targeted as many as 100 people in Michigan and across the US, using hacked social media accounts to pose as young women and lure young men into sex chats.

Mark Totten, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan, in August extradited two men from Lagos, Nigeria, accused in the scheme of ensnaring a Marquette teen who later died by suicide.

Sextortion works like this: a stranger conceals their identity, pretends to be an attractive person looking for sex, then tricks the victim into sending nude or sexual images, or records them during a live chat.

Then the blackmailer demands money and threatens to share the images with the victim's family, friends or co-workers if the person doesn't pay.

The Center for Data Innovation, a Washington, D.C., group that studies technology and public policy, has said teen boys are more likely to be targeted than any other demographic.

George said he learned about sextortion during a summer training, read about the Marquette case, then helped plan a local event which Totten is scheduled to keynote.

"After reading about that case, I realized just how close to home this is," George said. "Kids need to know they're the victims here; they're not the ones in trouble."

The event, "Unveiling the Truth: Defending Against Sextortion," is Sept. 27, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Suttons Bay High School Auditorium, 500 S. Elm St.

George said he hopes to empower parents and give them the tools to talk to their teens.

A panel discussion with Leelanau County Sheriff Mike Borkovich, Detective Mike Bankey, attorney Bill Brott, who serves as a tribal prosecutor, and Tristan Chamberlin of the Leelanau County Prosecutor's Office, will be moderated by George.

"We have three goals," George said. "Define what sextortion is, give parents information on how they can talk to their kids and give kids the confidence to come forward and seek help if they need it."

The event is free and open to the public. GTB tribal police also collaborated with Suttons Bay Schools Superintendent Casey Petz.