"I don't think he's bluffing": Zelenskyy says Putin's nuclear threats "could be a reality"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russian President Vladimir Putin "wants to scare the whole world" through his hints at the use of nuclear weapons.

  • Occupiers are forming battalion comprised of Ukrainian POWs and make them vote

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:02 The occupiers are forming a "Bohdan Khmelnytskii Cossack battalion" from Ukrainian captives kept in the Olenivka POW camp [in Donetsk region], and make them vote to join Russia at the sham referendum.

  • Putin ramps up conscription, cracks down on dissent

  • Russia's partial mobilization prompts online insults from Ukraine

    KYIV (Reuters) -The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Sunday ridiculed Moscow's partial mobilization to bolster its forces in Ukraine, posting on Twitter a mash-up of social media videos of Russian police beating and arresting men protesting the call-up. The mockery came as Russia's two top lawmakers expressed concern about the drive, ordering regional officials to resolve "excesses" that have ignited public anger, triggered demonstrations and prompted military-age men to make for border crossings. "Russia still has remnants of a professional army" that the Ukrainian army "hasn't yet destroyed," the Ukrainian defence ministry said in an English-language tweet, referring to this month's rout of Russian forces from much of the northeastern Kharkiv region.

  • Ukraine’s border guards in poor physical, psychological condition after Russian captivity

    Ukrainian border guards released from Russian captivity on Sept. 21, are in a poor physical and psychological condition, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Sept. 25.

  • Russia bans national teams from going abroad so that athletes cannot escape mobilisation

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:05 Russian national sports teams have been banned from going abroad and participating in training camps and competitions there. Source: TASS [Russia's Kremlin-aligned news agency]; Inside the Games, citing the Ministry of Sport of Russia Details: Oleg Matitsin, the Minister of Sport, reported on the order of the Ministry of Sport of Russia about temporary cancellation of training camps and competitions abroad with participation of Russia's national

  • US sees signs Russia is 'struggling,' has warned of catastrophe if Putin uses nuclear weapon: Sullivan

    The U.S. is seeing evidence that Russia is "struggling" in its invasion of Ukraine and has warned Moscow that there would be "catastrophic consequences" if it were to use a nuclear weapon in its war against Kyiv, the White House national security adviser said Sunday. Jake Sullivan, in an interview with ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, pointed both to the protests against Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 reservists and to what Sullivan called "sham" annexation referendums in Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine.

  • Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out'

    Prominent Chinese commentator Hu Xijin said on Sunday that as China ponders its COVID-19 policies, epidemic experts need to speak out and China ought to conduct comprehensive research and make any studies transparent to the public. Hu's unusual call on Chinese social media for candour and transparency earned him 34,000 likes on the popular Twitter-like microblog Weibo, as well as frank responses from netizens in a normally tightly-policed internet quick to censor voices deemed a risk to social stability. China's top leaders warned in May amid the COVID lockdown of Shanghai and widespread restrictions in the Chinese capital Beijing that they would fight any comment or action that distorted, doubted or repudiated the country's COVID policies.

  • Eyes on Belgium as some EU states push for Russian diamond ban

    The European Union must stop importing diamonds from Russia, five of the bloc's 27 countries said in a joint proposal seen by Reuters, as the EU prepares new sanctions against Moscow for waging war against Ukraine. The EU, which has so far implemented six rounds of sanctions since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, needs unanimity to agree any such ban that Belgium - home to the world's biggest diamond trading hub Antwerp - has rejected in the past. The bloc was spurred into fresh action after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial military mobilisation last week and moved to annex parts of eastern Ukraine.

  • Chechen authorities mobilise over 500 men who applied for passports

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:47 Despite Ramzan Kadyrov's public rejection of mobilisation, the Chechen authorities have called up 564 men from various regions of Russia who applied for passports after mobilisation was announced in the Russian Federation.

  • China is using a stealth fleet of fishing boats and ferries to boost its naval power, say military experts

    Experts are concerned that China's use of civilian ships for military purposes can confuse the rules of engagement, reported AP.

  • Russia: annexed areas of Ukraine to get Moscow's 'full protection'

    STORY: Russia's top diplomat on Sunday defended his nation's military operations in Ukraine, and said Russian-occupied parts of that country holding widely-criticized referendums would receive Russia's "full protection" if annexed by Moscow.This was Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's response when asked if Russia would have grounds for using nuclear weapons to defend annexed regions of Ukraine. “The entire territory of the Russian Federation, which is enshrined and could be further enshrined in the constitution of the Russian Federation, unquestionably is under the full protection of the state. That is absolutely natural, and all of the laws, doctrines, concepts and strategies of the Russian Federation apply to all of its territory.”Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", aimed at demilitarizing its neighbor and removing what it calls dangerous nationalists in Kyiv.And residents in Russian-held parts of Ukraine cast ballots on Sunday on whether they wanted to join the Russian Federation, the third day of polling.Ukraine and the West have called the votes a sham effort to illegally acquire territory conquered by Russia since the start of its invasion in February.Kyiv and its Western allies fear that Moscow could portray attacks to retake them and reunify the country as an attack on Russia itself.In Russian-occupied Mariupol, some voters see the referendum as necessary. "We all need it to have peace here, to get rid of the evil who humiliated, killed, and destroyed us. The way they destroyed our city - I just don't have words. We need to knock out this evil to live at the liberated land." The annexation efforts come after Russia face significant strategic setbacks on the battlefield. Russian soldiers beat a hasty and humiliating retreat in the face of a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the northeastern part of the country, abandoning hardware and weapons as they fled.Those losses may have prompted President Vladimir Putin to last week order Russia's first military mobilization since World War Two.That move triggered protests across Russia and sent many men of military age fleeing.The territory controlled by Russia or Russian-backed forces represents about 15% of Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was adamant on Saturday that his country would regain all the territory Russia had taken.

  • Russia parliament may study annexation of occupied Ukraine on Thursday - TASS

    The Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, may debate bills incorporating Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine into Russia on Sept. 29, the state-run TASS news agency said on Saturday, citing an unnamed source. Moscow launched referendums on joining Russia in the four occupied regions of Ukraine on Friday, drawing condemnation from Kyiv and Western nations, who dismissed the votes as a sham and pledged not to recognise their results. TASS cited Denis Pushilin, head of the Russia-backed separatist Donetsk area of Ukraine, as saying his priorities would not change once the region was part of Russia.

  • Security Service of Ukraine identifies Russian commander who ordered torture of Ukrainians in Kherson

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:22 The Security Service of Ukraine has identified the official of Russian Guard [also known as Rosgvardiya] who gave the order to torture Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied city of Kherson.

  • ATACMS and twice as many HIMARS: Presidents Office expects world to respond to mobilisation in Russia

    SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:29 Mykhailo Podoliak, the advisor to the Head of the President's Office, supposes that Ukraine's partners should provide our state with twice as many HIMARS artillery systems and munitions, as well as tactical missile systems ATACMS with a range of 300 kilometres, in response to the announcement of partial mobilisation in Russia.

  • Russia’s nuclear doctrine would extend to annexed Ukrainian territories, Lavrov says

    The Russian military doctrine – including the rules of nuclear weapons use – would extend to Ukrainian territories Russia is currently looking to annex via sham referendums Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian news agency Interfax on Sept. 24.

  • Zelenskiy says he is shocked by Israel's failure to give Ukraine weapons

    Zelenskiy has been asking for the weapons since shortly after the war started in February. Zelenskiy made the remarks in an interview with French reporters on Wednesday. Zelenskiy's comments were stronger than those he made in March, when he chided Israel for its reluctance to send weapons.

  • Kremlin wants to introduce martial law and ban men from leaving the country

    SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:58 The Kremlin is discussing the possibility of introducing martial law and banning men from leaving the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver an address to the Federal Assembly on 30 September in the same way he did in 2014.

  • Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says

    Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

  • Russian Foreign Ministry states it will be more difficult for Ukraine to negotiate with Kremlin

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:03 Sergei Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, said that Russia would not take the first steps in a dialogue with the West and that the longer Kyiv refuses to negotiate, the harder it will be to do so.

  • Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

    Russia’s rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight,” Ukraine’s president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up. Speaking to U.S. broadcaster CBS, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said he's bracing for more Russian strikes on Ukraine's electrical infrastructure, as the Kremlin seeks to ramp up the pressure on Ukraine and its Western backers as the weather gets colder. Zelenskyy warned that this winter “will be very difficult.”