"I don't think he's bluffing": Zelenskyy on Putin's nuclear blackmail

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

EUROPEAN PRAVDA SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:34

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine does not believe that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is bluffing when he suggests Russia might deploy nuclear weapons.

Source: Zelenskyy on CBS

Details: Margaret Brennan, the presenter of Face the Nation TV program asked Zelenskyy whether he thought that Putin was bluffing when he threatened to use nuclear weapons.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff. Now, it could be the reality. Let's look, what [does the] use of nuclear weapons or nuclear blackmail [look like under the current circumstances]? He targeted and occupied our nuclear power plant and the city of Enerhodar. This nuclear station has six [power units] […] This is [the equivalent] of six Chornobyl nuclear [power] plants. Several days ago, they started shooting at  another nuclear power plant. It's called Pivdenna, or Southern, Nuclear Power Plant. The missile hit the area that was 300 metres from the nuclear plant. [A]ll windows and doors [at the power plant have shattered]. So, he wants to scare the whole world. These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don't think he's bluffing. I think the world is deterring it and containing this threat. We need to keep putting pressure on him and not allow him to continue."

Previously: Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Adviser, said that President Joe Biden’s administration had privately told the Kremlin that any use of nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine would have "catastrophic consequences" for Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

 

