Don't throw out your losing tickets: Florida Lottery announces new second chance drawings

The Florida Lottery's limited-time XREME CASH promotion is on display in a Sanford convenience store Sunday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Don't throw away your losing scratchoffs just yet. In a new, limited-time promotion from the Florida Lottery, you can enter them for a chance to win cash prizes up to $20,000.

More than $500,000 is available in a total of four drawings for Xtreme Cash Bonus Play, the company said in a release. Here's how it works.

What is the Florida Lottery's Xtreme Cash Bonus Play?

For a limited time, you can win money with your old nonwinning Florida Lottery X the Cash scratchoff tickets.

The Xtreme Cash Bonus Play promotion allows you to enter nonwinning scratchoff tickets from the "X the Game" family of games — 10X THE CASH, 20X THE CASH, 50X THE CASH, 100X THE CASH and 500X THE CASH — into one of four drawings for cash prizes.

When is the Florida Lottery's Xtreme Cash Bonus Play?

The promotion runs from January 15 to April 7, 2024.

When are the drawings?

There will be four drawings.

For the period of Jan. 15 - Feb. 4, the drawing will be Feb. 6, with winners announced Feb. 8.

For the period of Feb. 5 - Feb. 25, the drawing will be Feb. 27, with winners announced Feb. 29.

For the period of Feb. 26 - March 17, the drawing will be March 19, with winners announced March 21.

For the period of March 18 - April 7, the drawing will be April 9, with winners announced April 11.

What can I win in the Florida Lottery's Xtreme Cash Bonus Play?

The total amount available is $520,000. Individual prizes include:

Four $20,000 top prizes

60 prizes of $5,000

140 prizes of $1,000

3,000 instant-win cash prize coupons of $100 (randomly awarded to 500X THE CASH ticket entries)

Odds of winning depend on the number of entries.

How do I enter the Florida Lottery's Xtreme Cash Bonus Play?

You can enter at the Florida Lottery website or through the app. You earn entries by scanning in the barcode on the bottom of your nonwinning tickets or by manually entering the 24-digit ticket number.

For every ticket entered, you get the same number of entries as the dollar value on your ticket. A 1X THE CASH ticker costs $1, so you get one entry. 500X THE CASH costs $50 to play; for every one of those you enter you get 50 entries, and so on.

BONUS: If you enter one of each of the entire family of X THE CASH games (which would cost you $68) during the same drawing period, you get 100 entries in addition to the ones you earn for each individual ticket.

There are some rules:

Winners must be 18 and older

Tickets may only be entered between 6 a.m. ET and midnight during the promotion period

A player may only win one draw prize per entry

A player may enter a maximum if 200 tickets per day

Only nonwinning tickets can be entered.

You can't use multiple email addresses, identities or logins.

Do not mail tickets into the Florida Lottery.

Other rules and restrictions may apply.

How do I know if I won?

Winners will be posted on the Florida Lottery website. You'll also be notified by phone or email using the contact info you sued to register on the website or in the app.

If you don't respond within 10 calendar days of the date the winners are posted on the website, the Florida Lottery will choose someone else.

How do I claim an Xtreme Cash Bonus Florida Lottery prize?

To claim your prize, fill out a claim form and turn it in, with identification documentation, to a Florida Lottery office or mail it to:

Florida LotteryXTREME CASH BONUS PLAY PROMOTIONAttention: Director of Claims Processing250 Marriott DriveTallahassee, FL 32399-4027

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida Lottery Xtreme Cash Bonus Play offers $520,000 in prizes