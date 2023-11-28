Don't have time to fill an Advent calendar? Here are some unique sets, already filled

A fun way to get into the holiday spirit starts in a few days: an Advent calendar.

This surprise-filled calendar is a way of marking off the days leading up to Christmas.

Now, instead of creating one from scratch, there are so many options to purchase. Advent calendars come in different styles and categories with themes for foodies, tea drinkers, chocolate lovers and beauty care products. They're not just for adults; they have ones for children, too.

What is an Advent calendar?

Advent is the period of preparation for the celebration of Jesus Christ's birth, and the Advent calendar helps to count down the days. In 2023, Advent starts Dec. 3 and ends Dec. 24.

Some people celebrate the 12 days prior to Christmas; others celebrate 21 or 24. In the traditional Advent calendar, a little door opens to reveal a treat, trinket or money.

Here's where to get an Advent calendar already made

Here are some advent calendar ideas to kick off the holiday season:

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar: This wizardly calendar includes six miniature figures, including the first-ever Aberforth Dumbledore minifigure, plus 18 Hogsmeade Village mini builds, capturing the magic of the only all-wizarding village. Price: $47.22.

Damn, Man 12 Days of Winter Wonder: This is a medley of savory meat sticks and nuts. The countdown includes 2-ounce tins of salted pistachios, honey sea salt almonds, salted walnuts, butter cinnamon pecans, cranberry nut blend, and lightly salted cashews, as well as two pepper meat sticks, two spicy meat sticks, and two original meat sticks. Price: $49.95.

12 Days of Gourmet Nuts Advent Calendar

Damn, Man 12 Days of Gourmet Nuts: Quite a collection here, including 2-ounce tins of salted pistachios, honey sea salt almonds, smoked almonds, cranberry nut blend, coconut curry peanuts, salted cashews, deluxe mix, butter cinnamon pecans, sea salt walnuts, salted corn nuts, tap room mix, and fireside mix. Price: $49.95.

Barbie Advent Calendar: Still have Barbie fever? The kiddies can celebrate 24 days of surprise fashion gifts with Barbie. This calendar includes a Barbie doll, fashion gifts , an article of day-to-night clothing and trendy accessories. Price: $53.

Peppa Pig Kids Advent Calendar: This 24-day Christmas countdown calendar is a winter wonderland for preschoolers and Peppa fans. Included are four holiday Peppa Pig family figures, stickers and more. Price: $29.99.

Winter Wonderland Advent Calendar 2023

Woodland Wonderland Advent Calendar: This elegant accordion fold is made from high-quality, 100% recyclable paper and includes an intricate forest landscape scene, calendar booklet with gold foil detailing and 24 peel-and-place figures, blank matching note card and mailing envelope. Measuring 15 inches tall. Price: $18.

2023 Holiday Classic Chocolate Advent Calendar: Open the album-like cover and find a delectable piece of Godiva chocolate in a delicious assortment of 24 milk, dark, and white holiday chocolates. Price: $45.

L'Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar: Enjoy 24 days of peace, love, and beauty with this special-edition calendar, featuring seasonal, limited-edition products like an effervescent revitalizing cube for the bath, citrus and verbena body lotion, cherry blossom bath and shower gel, verbena shower gel, and more. Price: $80.

Warming Joy Advent Calendar: Inside the festive, tree-shaped box are a variety of 24 tea blends including black, green, white and herbal teas. Each pyramid infuser steeps 8-12 ounces of tea. Price: $42.

Warming Joy 2023 Advent Calendar

Winter Chalet Advent: Give the gift of warmth with a different tea each day. This limited-edition advent calendar contains 12 cozy teas. All teas in this collection are Kosher certified, and each pyramid tea infuser steeps 8-12 ounces of tea. Cost $24.

Williams Sonoma Holiday Advent Calendar: 24 Days of Baking Cookies: This festively decorated 24-day calendar will be a treat for the family baker. Filled with cookie cutters, spatulas, piping bags, sugar shakers, decorating tips and icing bottles. Price: $69.95.

Christian Louboutin Advent Calendar: This festive, locomotive Christian Louboutin Advent calendar has it all. Each of the train’s 24 cars houses a special, hand-selected surprise that includes eye pencil, refillable lipstick case, mascara sample, and more. Price: $600.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Advent calendars from Lego, Harry Potter, Godiva for your holiday