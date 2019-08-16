Don't have time (or will) to pack lunch for your kids? There's a subscription for that

Cooking is the absolute last thing Amanda Hengesbach wants to do when she gets home after work.

A 31-year-old single mom, Hengesbach works 40 hours each week at a senior living home. She says the days are long, and she’d rather spend quality time with her 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter than 45 minutes making dinner.

That’s why she subscribed to Yumble, a subscription meal service that delivers pre-made, kid-friendly meals to her doorstep once a week. A quick zap in the microwave, and the mom of two has a meal ready for her children in minutes.

“It was a self-care thing,” Hengesbach said of subscribing to Yumble three months ago. “After working all day, I don’t want to work more. I just want to spend time with my kids.”

Subscription meal delivery services for kids are ramping up for the back-to-school season as parents like Hengesbach search for kid-friendly lunches and dinners that don’t require time in front of a hot stove or scrambling to find a substitute for peanut butter sandwiches at nut-free schools.

Online subscriptions have sky-rocketed

The online subscription market grew from $57 million to $2.6 billion from 2011 to 2016, according to a 2018 study by McKinsey & Company, a management consulting firm.

The month-by-month model has attracted a large breadth of companies, including Nike recently with its subscription service for kids' shoes. Some offer meal kits, while others have capitalized on beauty products, dog treats, books and even shaving products. However, more than one-third of shoppers who sign up for subscription services cancel within three months, and over half cancel within six months.

Companies like Yumble and Nurture Life differentiate themselves from the subscription meal kit industry by offering foods specifically for children, rather than young adults hoping to avoid grocery store lines or simplify meal prep.

“Most meal kits are a hobby or a fun-to-do for young couples or parents – but it’s still an activity,” Joanna Parker, co-founder of Yumble said. “Yumble is fully prepared, and it’s solving a pain that parents have day after day. Children have to eat every single day, and it can be a huge time suck for parents to get the ideas, concepts and all the ingredients in the house.”

Turkey Cheddar Pinwheels is one of the most popular Yumble meals for lunchtime, according to company co-founder Joanna Parker. The kit also includes green apple slices and a protein popper made of rolled oats, flax seeds, coconut and sunbutter. More

Peas are for picky eaters

Laura Maulton’s youngest daughter has autism, which can make finding healthy foods with the right textures difficult for the 37-year-old mom from St. Simons, Georgia.