Don't like Trump or Biden? No Labels is working to give you alternative candidate in 2024.

Only 33% of Americans view President Joe Biden favorably and a mere 29% of Americans view former President Donald Trump favorably. Yet, the two men are poised to be our main choices for president.

How is that possible in a democratic system where leaders are supposed to reflect the will of the people? We can thank the party primary system, which consolidates power in the hands of the two parties and catapults extreme candidates to the heights of power.

The primary system has several attributes that play an outsized role in the extremism that characterizes today’s politics, and all three are on display as the primary process unfolds this year.

First, primaries employ a winner-takes-all system in most states, meaning a candidate needs only a plurality of votes, not a majority, to get the state’s delegates. This benefits candidates like Trump, who has a strong base despite being seen as unfit to hold office by a majority of voters.

The benefit is magnified when a greater number of candidates compete, which is why Trump openly encouraged other Republicans to enter the race last year. He knew that, hypothetically, 80% of Republicans could vote against him, but if their votes were split eight ways, he could receive twice as many votes as the second-place candidate.

The second characteristic of our primary system is low voter turnout, which enables a small, energetic and almost always more ideologically extreme segment of the party to exert a disproportionate impact, pushing candidates to appeal to these extreme views rather than majoritarian ones. Casual Republican and Democratic voters are left scratching their heads, wondering why their party seems to reward such fringe views.

Party leaders exert control over primary outcomes

Third, primary outcomes are subject to the outsized influence of party leaders. That is how a vast majority of Democrats can prefer an alternative to Biden and yet none of the highly ambitious “next generation” Democrats have the courage to enter the race.

Party elites exert control over who runs and how much traction they get through a variety of means, including the primary calendar, ballot access rules, participant selection for debates, endorsements for key party figures and peer pressure campaigns.

Former President Donald Trump and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy at a Trump campaign rally in Atkinson, N.H., on Jan. 16, 2024, a week before New Hampshire holds its primary.

The primary system has become a party gatekeeping tool, enabling the Republican and Democratic establishments to control the White House for more than a century. Primaries are essentially a competition over the scarcest asset in all of politics: ballot access.

Parties have enormous power because they have a ballot line in the general election, which few candidates could ever hope to secure on their own. The process of getting on the presidential ballot can take up to two years and many millions of dollars, requiring a vast infrastructure of lawyers, signature gatherers and field organizers across the country.

Until recently, it was nearly impossible for anyone other than a wealthy, self-funding candidate to gain an independent ballot line and compete against the two parties in the general election.

But a little-known 2010 court ruling, Unity08 v. FEC, paved the way for 501(c)(4) organizations to raise funds to conduct ballot access work under one condition: They can’t do so on behalf of a specific candidate. (This is just like voter registration drives: Most entities can conduct them only if they remain candidate-neutral.)

No Labels working to gain presidential ballot access

One such 501(c)(4), No Labels, is taking advantage of this new ballot access provision by securing a ballot line for a potential independent presidential ticket in 2024. So far, it is on the ballot in 13 states, and it has a plan to get on the ballot in all or most others by Election Day.

This could be a game changer in the race, and the parties appear to know it. They are attacking No Labels ruthlessly in the news media and in the courts.

For its part, No Labels hasn’t said who it might hand its ballot line to, though it has promised to give it only to a candidate who can unite the moderate, commonsense voters whom the two major parties seem intent to abandon through the results of their primaries.

For now, this independent ballot access initiative could be the best hope to break the grip the party primaries have over our presidential process.

Even so, it won't be easy − not when the primary system makes partisan extremism the default reality in presidential elections.

Fred Upton, a former Republican U.S. representative from Michigan, is the co-founder and Joe Cunningham, a former Democratic U.S. representative from South Carolina, is the national director of No Labels, a nonprofit, bipartisan organization seeking ballot access for a possible independent presidential ticket.

