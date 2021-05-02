Don't trust caller ID on phones, says Ofcom

Dan Whitworth - Money Box reporter, BBC Radio 4
·3 min read

The UK telecoms regulator is warning the public not to trust caller ID on their phones as it tries to help stop people becoming victims of fraud.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Money Box, Huw Saunders, a director at Ofcom, says caller ID should not be used as a means of verifying a caller's identification.

Fraudsters are increasingly changing their caller ID to disguise their identity, known as number spoofing.

"This problem is global in its scope," says Mr Saunders.

"It's an unfortunate place to be in, but the same message is being given by our counterparts in the US, Canada, France, Australia and elsewhere.

However, he admits the UK is behind other countries, like the US for example, in tackling the problem.

"They [the US] are ahead of the UK, but that's not an issue that can be solved overnight.

"It's going to take a few years. If you look at a comparable situation in France, for example, they now have a timetable for the implementation of a particular technical solution and that is over a three-year period."

In the UK, the current phone network (Public Switched Telephone Network) is being updated to a new system - Voice Over Internet Protocol, or VOIP.

Mr Saunders says when VOIP is fully in place, with a target date of the end 2025, the industry will be able to stop number spoofing.

"It's only when the vast majority of people are on the new technology (VOIP) that we can implement a new patch to address this problem [of spoofing]."

Despite other attempts by the telecoms industry to stop number spoofing, a recent report from industry body UK Finance, suggested the number of reported cases of impersonation fraud - including spoof calls - nearly doubled last year to 40,000.

However, the real figure is likely to be much higher, because many victims won't report fraud to their bank or building society, or even tell their family or friends, because of feelings of embarrassment or guilt.

Each case can involve the theft of thousands or even tens of thousands of pounds, leaving the financial, and emotional, lives of victims ruined.

What is number spoofing?

Ofcom describes number spoofing as people who deliberately change the telephone number and the name that is relayed as the Caller ID information.

Ope Oladejo, a 21-year-old law student, had nearly £2,000 stolen from her last summer - money she'd been saving whilst working as a carer for help pay for a law course.

"The number spoofing was the most important part [of the deception]," she told the BBC.

"At first I was a bit sceptical... but they said: 'Check the number [we're calling you on] on the back of your card'.

"I checked and it matched and that's when I let my guard down completely."

Because the criminals had convinced Ope she was speaking to her bank, they were able to get key details and information from her, which allowed them to steal the money.

Thankfully, the money was refunded by Ope's bank and she has been able to continue her studies, but she says the incident hit her hard.

"Emotionally it just made me really sad, I just cried a lot about it," she says.

"Financially I think it made me smarter... I basically ignore any phone calls I've not got saved as they might be a spoof."

You can hear more on this story from BBC Radio 4's Money Box by listening again here.

Follow Money Box and Dan on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Rogan Backtracks on COVID-19 Vaccine Comments | THR News

    Joe Rogan on Thursday addressed comments he previously made on his popular Spotify podcast in which he said young, healthy people should skip the COVID-19 vaccination. The remarks came under fire, even being addressed by Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease doctor.

  • It’s Vlad: Former senator says ‘no question’ UFOs buzzing US warships are from Russia

    The former senator condemns the Pentagon for admitting it could not identify the strange objects

  • Bid to censure Romney for Trump impeachment votes fails

    Utah Republicans booed Sen. Mitt Romney but ultimately rejected a motion to censure him Saturday for his votes at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trials. Romney drew heavy boos when he came to the podium earlier in the day. Davis County delegate Don Guymon, who authored the resolution, said Romney’s votes to remove Trump from office “hurt the Constitution and hurt the party.”

  • Mars helicopter chalks up fourth successful flight

    The helicopter will now be used to collect mapping data in support of the Perseverance rover's science mission.

  • India’s daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: NO USE INDIA Digital: NO USE INDIA.India hit a new grim milestone Saturday: daily new COVID-19 cases topped 400,000 for the first time. The second wave is worsening rapidly. India has already recorded more than 300,000 daily cases for 10 straight days. Some experts blame mass religious gatherings and political rallies for the severity of the wave. More than 3,500 people have died in just the past 24 hours. Hospitals, morgues and crematoriums are overwhelmed. One hospital in central India lacks basic medical equipment in working condition.Families are scrambling for oxygen and scarce medicines. Ashok Shukla’s mother is a patient here. Her oxygen levels have dropped.“I went downstairs at the hospital, but they said they won’t be able to give me any oxygen cylinder because they don’t have it, either.” India is the world’s biggest producer of COVID-19 vaccines. But shortages of the shots in some states have hindered its vaccination drive for all adults. A growing number of countries has imposed travel restrictions. U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday banned most travel from India; those restrictions take effect on Tuesday.

  • Rudy Giuliani raid has left Trump allies worried about what may come next, report says

    Prosecutors said to be investigating whether former New York mayor was responsible for firing of US ambassador to Ukraine

  • Ma'Khia Bryant's sister called 911 begging to be placed in a new foster home weeks before police shot and killed Bryant, AP reports

    When police told the girl they couldn't move her, she said she would "kill someone in the home" if she didn't get to leave, a police report said.

  • Germany to return Benin Bronzes looted during colonial era

    Germany is returning hundreds of artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes that were mostly looted from West Africa by a British colonial expedition and subsequently sold to collections around the world, including German museums, authorities said Friday. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed a deal reached with museums and authorities in Nigeria to work on a restitution plan for a substantial number of artifacts, calling it a “turning point in dealing with our colonial history.” Germany’s minister for culture, Monika Gruetters, said the Benin Bronzes were a key test for the way the country deals with its colonial past.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Panthers were a pick too late for Penei Sewell and a year too early for Justin Fields

    At some point, Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers are going to have to draft someone who can help them score points. Jaycee Horn makes it 8 straight on defense.

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • Workers protest Indonesia's labor law in May Day rallies

    Workers in Indonesia marked international labor day on Saturday with significantly less-attended marches due to coronavirus restrictions, but thousands still vented their anger at a new law they say harms their rights and welfare. About 50,000 workers from 3,000 companies and factories were expected to take part in traditional May Day marches in 200 cities and districts in Southeast Asia's largest economy, said Said Iqbal, the president of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions. Elsewhere in the region, police in the Philippine capital of Manila prevented hundreds of workers belonging to left-wing groups from holding a May Day rally at a public plaza, said protest leader Renato Reyes.

  • Tribe welcomes cancellation of Burning Man festival: ‘It’s a sigh of relief’

    Tens of thousands usually drive through reservation to reach the festival at Black Rock Desert

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Thousands march in Colombia in fourth day of protests against tax plan

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -Thousands of Colombians took to the streets on Saturday for International Workers' Day marches and protests against a government tax reform proposal, in a fourth day of demonstrations that have resulted in at least six deaths. Unions and other groups kicked off marches on Wednesday to demand the government of President Ivan Duque withdraw the proposal, which originally leveled sales tax on public services and some food. National human rights ombudsman Carlos Camargo said that three protesters died in Cali and another three deaths there were being investigated.

  • Cue the Spider-Man meme: Jets draft two players named Michael Carter

    The Jets selected two players named Michael Carter in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Kings rally late for 2-1 win over Ducks on Kopitar's goal

    Anze Kopitar scored with 55.1 seconds remaining and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 2-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Kopitar got John Gibson to overcommit and scored on a backhand before barreling into the empty net. It was his 997th career point.

  • Hernández homers in return, Blue Jays beat Braves 13-5

    Teoscar Hernández hit a three-run homer after missing three weeks following a positive test for the coronavirus, Robbie Ray took a one-hitter into the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 13-5 on Friday night. Hernández went 2 for 5, including a sixth-inning shot to center off Jacob Webb that put Toronto ahead 10-0. “I'm glad I'm back, and happy to be with my teammates and my team," Hernández said before the game.

  • Bucks roll past Bulls 108-98 without injured Antetokounmpo

    Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton each scored 22 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks were good enough without Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Chicago Bulls 108-98 on Friday night. The Bucks hope Antetokounmpo won’t be sidelined for long after the reigning two-time MVP rolled his already sprained right ankle in the opening minute at Houston the previous night. “You gotta find ways to get wins,” coach Mike Budenholzer said.

  • Kandi Burruss says she clashed with Boyz II Men over song credit, Wanya Morris responds

    Kandi Burruss says an experience in the studio with Boyz II Men left her less than happy about her credit on a song. Burruss may be better known now as a real housewife, but she’s also a member of Xscape for which she wrote several songs. During her years as a songwriter, Burruss also worked with the platinum-selling Boyz II Men, but had little good to say about it.