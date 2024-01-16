'We don't turn anyone away': Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church shelter offers respite from cold

As temperatures plummet, the shelter at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church promises a place to stay for any adults in need.

The church has the only overnight cold weather shelter in Monroe County. It is located at 915 North 5th St., Stroudsburg, and is open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven nights a week, from Nov. 1 through March 31. Call 570-872-0126 for more information.

According to Peter Mankin, manager of the shelter, Tuesday's hours were extended for the entire day. "We are staying open because the school is closed and the weather is horrible. It's still snowing and icy... we don't want anyone walking our there or getting hurt."

From 2021: Inside Stroudsburg Wesleyan's newly-renovated shelter

Mankin said they currently have over 50 people at the shelter and have sometimes seen over 60. He said that although they have 42 beds, they have many more cots. "We don't turn anyone away, as long as they are an adult over 18 years of age — no children — we'll find a place to put you."

Compared to years prior, Mankin said the shelter started seeing a large increase of homeless people last year and into this year. "We started to see the increase in homeless numbers last year, after COVID, people losing their jobs and the economy. It's a combination of everything that's going on in the world. We are seeing a lot of homeless people that weren't homeless and are now homeless for the first time."

Bunk beds provide basic comfort for the homeless of Monroe County at the county's only cold weather shelter at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church in Stroudsburg.

The shelter is run by over 30 volunteers who work seven days a week to keep it open. They provide food, hot showers and laundry machines for anyone needing them.

Mankin reiterated that the shelter runs on donations and volunteers and "if anyone would like to donate — we're always looking for sweatpants, thermal underwear and socks. That is something they go through and they need."

If and only when the weather conditions are severe enough for school to be closed, then the shelter may extend their nighttime hours through the day.

Cold forecast

The National Weather Service forecasts a low of 9 degrees in Stroudsburg on Tuesday night.

Lows of 14, 21, 13 and 13 again follow Wednesday through Saturday.

Call 211

Families or individuals in need of shelter in Monroe County can call the social services number 211 to be directed for immediate assistance and local resources.

PA 211 has specialists that can help with food, temporary warm shelter, housing and utilities.

Street2Feet

Street2Feet Outreach Center is another resource for the homeless. It is open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. It is located at 130 N. First St., Suite 102, in downtown Stroudsburg.

The Street2Feet center provides a haven during daytime hours for warmth, showers, laundry services and case management for anyone who is homeless or could become homeless. Call 570-369-1299 for more information.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army shelter located at 226 Washington St., East Stroudsburg, is the only single men and women's shelter in Monroe County. They can also house families.

Major John Wheeler is the commanding officer of the Salvation Army East Stroudsburg Corps. He said they are still seeing the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the area. "New York City-area people, where it just got to be too expensive and too dangerous, are still coming here to the Poconos," he said, adding that they are also seeing migrants who were sent to New York and New Jersey.

More: Migrants dropped at New Jersey train stations to avoid New York bus restrictions, NJ officials say

Texas says it has bused more than 31,200 migrants to New York City since August 2022.

Wheeler said the Salvation Army works and coordinates with all the local resources, such as the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Shelter, Street2Feet, United Way, PATH, Safe Monroe and others.

"We all work together as best we can," said Wheeler. "Street2Feet is the day site where people can go during the cold days and the Wesleyan shelter is where they can go overnight. PATH is another program that works with single mothers with children and the Women's Resource Center (now known as Safe Monroe) offers services for abused women. The United Way is a funder that helps fund direct service providers. The Salvation Army program is more extensive, where we work with them long term, to get them IDs, get them jobs, begin a housing search and take several months to get them stabilized."

More: Women's Resources of Monroe County is now Safe Monroe. Here's why

Wheeler said they also take people short term if they can fit them it. "Sometimes, in an emergency situation we work with a hotel to get people out of the weather. We prefer not to spend money on that, but sometimes there are unique cases."

Wheeler said the homeless numbers they have seen have nearly doubled this year compared to others. "A lot of it is just related to the economy. Rents have gone up, food costs have gone up, and people who may have struggled to get by before have just been pushed over the edge. Now they are coming to us saying, 'What am I supposed to do? I can't afford life anymore.' And our caseworkers jump in and try to help them work through the pieces and how to get them caught up."

Salvation Army's administrative assistant Leslie Marthone said they also have a soup kitchen open that serves breakfast, lunch, coffee, hot chocolate and they also provide shelter. "We provide shelter for those that are working or can be employed that are looking to transform from temporary housing to permanent housing."

Marthone lamented that some of the homeless people are looking for shelter, but they don't want to stay. "They don't like the program rules or regulations, they just need a bed to stay. So we refer them to the Wesleyan Church. If we have families that we cannot accommodate, we will refer them to Family Promise or PATH (Pocono Area TransitionalHousing) or other shelters like Allentown and provide them with transportation if needed, just so they don't stay on the street. For pregnant women, we can refer them to Shepherd Maternity. Every circumstance is different."

Marthone said despite rising homelessness and regardless of capacities, they will help people or families find shelter or alternatives. "We'll make the calls and find them options."

Maria Francis covers K-12 education and real estate, housing and development for the Pocono Record. Reach her at mfrancis@poconorecord.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Wesleyan Church, Salvation Army seeing rise in homelessness