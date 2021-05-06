  • Oops!
'I don't understand the Republicans': Joe Biden says GOP in middle of 'mini-revolution' amid Cheney dustup

Michael Collins, USA TODAY
·3 min read
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Wednesday the Republican Party is going through what he called a “mini-revolution” and said he could not remember a time when partisan divisions have been so stark.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Biden said the GOP is “trying to identify what it stands for.”

“They’re in the midst of a significant, sort of mini-revolution going on,” he said. “I've been a Democrat for a long time. We've gone through periods where we've had internal fights and disagreements. I don't remember any like this."

Biden’s remarks came as some House Republicans are calling for Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, to be removed from her GOP leadership position after she repeatedly criticized Trump's claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

More: Liz Cheney persists in pushing back on Trump's election claims despite perilous position in GOP

President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters as he speaks about the American Rescue Plan, in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden takes questions from reporters as he speaks about the American Rescue Plan, in the State Dining Room of the White House on Wednesday.

“I don’t understand the Republicans,” Biden told reporters earlier Wednesday during a visit to a Mexican restaurant in Washington. He was responding to a question about Cheney’s predicament.

Back at the White House, Biden said the nation needs a two-party system.

“It’s not healthy to have a one-party system,” he said. “And I think the Republicans are further away from trying to figure out who they are and what they stand for than I thought they would be at this point.”

Cheney's support: GOP Sen. Mitt Romney defends Rep. Liz Cheney amid Republican blowback: 'Liz Cheney refuses to lie'

Biden complained about Republican opposition to the tax increases he has proposed on the wealthiest Americans to pay for his jobs and infrastructure package and a separate plan to improve the social safety net for families.

Biden noted the GOP had no qualms about lowering taxes on corporations as part of a tax-reform package passed in 2017, when Republicans controlled both the House and the Senate. Biden questioned the rationale of tax breaks he said will benefit corporate CEOs but do little to raise the standard of living for the average American.

“Tell me what benefit flows from that,” said Biden, whose proposals would erase some of the tax cuts.

Asked about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s remarks that he is focused on stopping the administration, Biden noted that McConnell said the same thing when Barack Obama was president and Biden was vice president. But, “I was able to get a lot done with him,” Biden said.

Biden, who will meet next with Republicans to discuss his jobs and infrastructure packages, said he is willing to compromise but insisted that the proposals must be paid for.

“I’m not willing to deficit-spend,” he said.

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

More: House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy amps up pressure on Liz Cheney over Donald Trump barbs

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden on Liz Cheney spat: Republicans in 'mini-revolution'

