'I don't walk away': HGTV star Curtis fights Detroit land bank over rundown house

Christine Ferretti, The Detroit News
·6 min read

Mar. 9—DETROIT — HGTV star Nicole Curtis is at odds with Detroit's land bank over a house in Islandview that she's long hoped to restore.

In her new show, "Rehab Addict Rescue," the Lake Orion native helps Detroit families renovate aging homes. But offscreen, Curtis contends her goal of sinking $500,000 of her own money into revitalizing a rundown property at 451 E. Grand Boulevard has been met with nothing but hurdles and heartache.

Curtis purchased the 1921 foursquare from a private owner for $17,000 in 2017. The next year, she was notified that the Detroit Land Bank Authority actually held the property title.

Failed attempts to reach a mutual agreement for Curtis to rehab the house and court actions ensued, culminating in August with a judgment in the land bank's favor. Despite efforts over the past month by Curtis' legal team to reach an agreement on the property, the land bank put the house on the market Feb. 26 for $40,000.

"It eats me up because I don't walk away from projects and I don't walk away from houses," Curtis told The Detroit News on Monday. "I'm still in denial that I'm in such a conundrum with the city right now. I'm sitting in front of you. Let's find a resolve."

But Land Bank Executive Director Saskia Thompson said the authority disagrees with Curtis' claims.

"The fact that she is categorizing this as though we have taken something away from her is fundamentally incorrect," Thompson said. "She never owned the house. If she has any legal cause of action, it's not against us. We're not the ones that took money from her for that property. Someone else did when they no longer owned it. It was not theirs to sell at that point."

The land bank filed a nuisance lawsuit in 2015 against the prior property owners, Jerome and Joyce Cauley, to compel them to renovate the blighted house. The Cauleys, the land bank said in a Monday statement, failed to meet their commitments. In January 2017, it was ordered that the property title be transferred to the land bank.

Even so, Joyce Cauley executed a quit claim deed for the house to Curtis' Detroit Renovations LLC that spring. Numbers listed for Joyce Cauley were disconnected Monday.

Land bank officials said the invalid deed was discovered in early 2018 and an attempt was then made to reach a resolution to allow Curtis' work to go forward. But Curtis has decided that "we're the bad guy here," Thompson said.

"We have made offers to her. She just doesn't like the answers. She has refused to sign the standard, boiler plate agreement that any developer that purchases a property from us would have to sign," Thompson said. "I frankly think she's just irritated that we didn't give her special treatment because she has a TV show."

Curtis rejected the land bank's argument.

"This is not me trying to showboat this. I didn't even want anybody to know I own this house. I just wanted to restore it in private," she said.

"I don't get preferential treatment. I haven't gotten any preferential treatment in this city, ever," Curtis added. "Everybody always wants to accuse me of showboating. I have done my best to neutralize this situation and get on with owning this house."

After the deed issue was discovered in 2018, the property remained in a holding pattern for two years. In July, the land bank filed a lawsuit to resolve the outstanding title issue.

In a July 2020 letter to Curtis provided to The News, the land bank made an offer that called for the property to be renovated within six months and with a series of conditions.

The land bank sought a separate court order that required the property be vacated by Feb. 12. Once the deadline expired, the land bank prepared the property for sale.

"That process confirmed that Ms. Curtis had made no visible improvements to the condition of 451 E. Grand, but some interior walls have been removed," the land bank said in a statement. "The property remains in blighted condition with compromised structure to the first and second floors."

Curtis said she spent about $60,000 on the shell of a house so far to address structural issues and secure the site. She also paid for renderings for the renovation work and covered costs of insuring it and paid off back taxes. The house was in the queue with others she intended to work on, so she said she put it to the side in hopes of straightening out the issues.

"I was never here to make a profit. I'm here to restore really kick-ass architecture," Curtis said. "Why am I begging to throw money into that house right now?"

Curtis said her conversations over time with the land bank have led to multiple unresolved questions. She said she "tried to keep this quiet" and in recent years has worked to promote the land bank, featured the land bank on her television show and purchased the house she resides in while in Detroit from the home auction program — although that process led to headaches as well.

"I've had my own struggles with all of their ins and outs," she said. "I don't think anyone could ever go on record saying that the Detroit Land Bank is a highly organized and efficient well-oiled machine."

Curtis said she's made efforts to meet with Thompson, but they were declined. Thompson defended her decision not to engage with Curtis over the property dispute. But the land bank's executive director said Monday she does now plan to meet with Curtis.

"When there's a court action involved, I'm not going to interfere in that process. Not for her, not for anybody else," Thompson said. "My role as the executive director is to make sure that we behave professionally and consistently."

Curtis attorney Jim Rasor said the house was going to be Curtis' next project and she has a track record of bringing investment and millions of viewers to Detroit. He maintained Monday that the land bank hasn't provided an agreement for Curtis to review.

"We want to develop this home and we've been negotiating in good faith for a month with them to do just that and then all of the sudden they popped it on the market," Rasor said. "We're not asking for anything special."

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Curtis Pritchard says Channel 4 only showed "worst bits" of Stand Up and Deliver set

    "I was better than what they showed on that night."

  • Judy Garland's Charming Former Malibu Beach House for Sale for $3.9 Million — See Inside!

    The residence boasts three bedrooms and three bathrooms and offers beautiful sunset views

  • Almena sentenced in deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire

    With 2,470 days credit for time served toward a full sentence of 12 years, Almena will now complete a sentence of about 1.5 years on home detention with electronic monitoring followed by a three-year probation with the following restrictions:

  • All the Best Looks from the Critic's Choice Awards 2021

    Zendaya, Anya Taylor Joy, and tk did not come to play. From ELLE

  • Tesla Supplier Panasonic To Buy US Supply Chain Software Company Blue Yonder For $6.5B: Report

    Japanese electronics company and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) battery supplier Panasonic Corp. (Pink: PCRFY) are reportedly in advanced talks to make a big-ticket acquisition. What Happened: Panasonic is negotiating a deal to buy U.S.-based supply chain management software provider Blue Yonder for about $6.5 billion, Nikkei reported Monday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter. Incidentally, Panasonic had made an equity investment in Blue Yonder in May 2019, with the stake acquired through subscription to a secondary offering. This gave Panasonic a 20% equity interest and a board seat at Blue Yonder. "The move marks a major change in the business model of the manufacturing industry, which until now has been based on selling goods," the Nikkei report said. Related Link: US Needs To Make Batteries On A Large-Scale To Avoid Chip-Like Shortage, Says Ford CEO Why It's Important: Blue Yonder's machine learning-driven digital fulfillment platform enables clients to deliver to customers when, how and where they want it. The company empowers more than 3,300 manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies to create more autonomous, sustainable and profitable operations. Its clientele includes several big names such as Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) and Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL). The remaining 80% stake in Blue Yonder is held by The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) and New Mountain Capital. "Panasonic hopes to leverage its hardware operations by combining them with software," the Nikkei report said. Combining software to its security cameras used in stores and portable bar code readers used in logistics facilities will increase the value of Panasonic's hardware product offerings, the report said. It will also help the company transition to a recurring revenue business model. Related Link: Tesla Supplier Panasonic Replaces Elon Musk Supporter Kazuhiro Tsuga As CEO See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCohen In Control: GameStop Rises As Retailer Seeks E-Commerce TransformationXPeng Beats Q4 Revenues, Guides For Strong Q1 Deliveries© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Prince Harry Says Dad Prince Charles Stopped Taking His Calls When He "Took Matters Into My Own Hands"

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey on March 7 that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls and asked Harry to communicate with him in writing.

  • Vaccine response may be weaker in elderly; Merck drug shows promise in reducing virus level

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE induces weaker immune responses in elderly people compared to younger and middle-aged adults, new data suggest. Seventeen days after the second of two doses, nearly one-third (31%) of the elderly recipients did not have any antibodies capable of neutralizing the virus.

  • Bowling Green State University student dies after alleged hazing incident left him on life support

    Bowling Green State University student Stone Foltz died after an alleged hazing incident last week, his family's attorney said.

  • CDC offers new guidance for those fully vaccinated

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has offered new guidance for the 31 million individuals who have been fully vaccinated. More than 60 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 'She's not all right, Woody': Mia Farrow confronts Allen in taped call on 'Allen v. Farrow'

    "If you heard her...you would just want to be dead, because I don't know how you can live with what you did," Mia Farrow tells Woody Allen in HBO doc.

  • Here’s How to Watch Matt’s ‘Bachelor’ Season For Free to Not Miss His Wild Fantasy Suites

    Place your bets on who gets his final rose now.

  • Ohio college student dies after alleged hazing incident

    Stone Foltz, 20, a sophomore at Bowling Green State University and a new member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, was allegedly hazed during an initiation event when he was made to drink alcohol.

  • Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet 2021: Here Are the Best-Dressed Stars

    So much style!

  • Andreas Athanasiou with a Spectacular Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks

    Andreas Athanasiou (Los Angeles Kings) with a Spectacular Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks, 03/08/2021

  • How Democrats' COVID-19 relief bill will affect Americans across income brackets, in one chart

    The Tax Policy Center broke down how the Democrats COVID-19 relief bill, which will likely be signed into law this week by President Biden, will affect Americans across income brackets in one easy-to-read chart on Monday. In its analysis, TPC compared the American Rescue Plan's expected tax relief to that of the 2017 Republican-led Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which also passed through the Senate along party lines with a simple majority vote thanks to a procedural tool called budget reconciliation. This time around, the vast majority — nearly 70 percent — of the tax benefits from the ARP will go to low- and moderate-income households, which includes those making $91,000 per year or less. Nearly half of the TCJA cuts, on the other hand, went to the top 5 percent of earners, which that year included those who made more than $308,000. Distribution of tax changes in the American Rescue Plan Act vs. the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, via @howard_gleckman https://t.co/B2XVhUpvhc pic.twitter.com/YY9a7OZQ9i — Tax Policy Center (@TaxPolicyCenter) March 8, 2021 Overall, the ARP's $3,000 average tax benefit is almost double the average tax cut from the TCJA, in large part because of the next round of stimulus checks that will be sent directly to individuals, which the TPC analysis says will trim household taxes by about $2,300. Read the rest of the analysis here. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyLate night hosts roast Britain's royals after Oprah's bombshell interview with Prince Harry and Meghan

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Where do Harry and Meghan live in California?

    The couple has given a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, filmed at the home of a friend

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah interview - live: Prince Charles makes first public appearance since interview as Palace in ‘crisis talks’

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Oprah targeted by bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory after Harry and Meghan interview broadcast

    Not first time Oprah has been subject of conspiracy theory about wearing ankle monitor