Don't want to go back to the office? Here are 5 top companies for remote jobs

While many Americans are eager to return to the lives they had before the pandemic, there’s one thing they’d like to keep doing even after things return to normal: Work from home.

A study from the Pew Research Center shows about 20% of Americans were working remotely before COVID hit, but by late 2020 that had grown to about 71%. The study also shows 54% would like to continue working from home.

Whatever your skills or experience, if you’re on the lookout for a remote work opportunity, you now have an abundance of options.

Here’s more on the types of jobs available and which companies are most eager for fresh remote talent.

Where are the best places to work now?

Companies were forced to pivot during the pandemic and that means there are more remote and flexible working opportunities than ever before.

Here are the top five from FlexJob’s annual 100 companies to watch for remote work list.

1. Lionbridge

Jelena Zelen / Shutterstock

This translation services company is based in Waltham, Massachusetts, and offers its services in 26 countries.

While it has offices in 47 different locations, Lionbridge offers both full-time and part-time opportunities on-site and remotely.

Right now, it’s on the lookout for remote talent with the skills to fill roles in media search, web content assessing and education consulting.

2. TTEC

TTEC is a U.S. outsourcing company that provides design, consulting technology and other services for other firms. Currently, TTEC has customers in 80 countries.

It has more than 50,000 employees and boasts that over 20,000 of them work from home. TTEC has both part-time and full-time remote jobs in marketing analytics, service delivery and technical support.

3. Liveops

fizkes / Shutterstock

Liveops is a company based in the cloud. It specializes in cloud contact centers and customer service solutions for a wide range of industries, including finance and technology.

The company has more than 100,000 call center employees and has openings for at-home jobs such as for client results, learning facilitators and digital communications. It might be a good choice for those who love to chat on the phone.

Story continues

4. Working Solutions

Working Solutions was one of the first full remote-work companies, and since 1996 has offered great benefits for an at-home gig. Employees provide customer service in the energy, retail, communications, travel, financial and health care industries.

The company has more than 110,000 agents and continues to grow. Working Solutions’ jobs in educational sales consulting, hospitality customer service representatives, tax software customer service representatives are part time, full time and freelance.

5. Kelly Services

Girts Ragelis / Shutterstock

Kelly Services has been in the staffing industry for years and works with a variety of businesses in almost every single sector of the economy.

Kelly offers several flexible work-at-home options, for both freelancers and full-time employees. Currently, you’ll find a wide variety of options for staffing recruiters, special education teachers and computer programmers.

What else is on the list?

Last year, FlexJobs reported a 50% increase in people visiting its site and a 19% jump in employers posting job openings.

Based on the companies in the site’s top 100 employers list, there’s a need for fresh talent across all industries.

While there are web content, administrative services and technical support roles, there are also flexible opportunities for workers with education and experience relating to teaching, accounting and human resources.

“The landscape of remote work will be permanently changed as a result of COVID,” says FlexJobs career development manager and coach Brie Reynolds. “Instead of ad hoc use, we've seen the full deployment of remote work across many organizations.”

Reynolds adds her team saw a 76% increase in fully remote job listings in 2020 compared to the year before — many of which can be done remotely post-pandemic.

“Overall, we have passed the tipping point where working from home will need to become a valid and important component of any healthy organization,” she says.

What to do if you need a little income boost

Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock

If you can’t take on even another job right now, you have a few even more flexible options to inject a few extra dollars into your budget.