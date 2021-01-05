'You don't want to end up like me': Florida man begs people to wear masks in a heartbreaking video from his hospital bed

Morgan McFall-Johnsen
Chuck Stacey coronavirus mask video
Chuck Stacey asks people to wear a mask in a video from his Florida hospital bed, January 4, 2021. Courtesy of Chuck Stacey

  • Florida resident Chuck Stacey recorded a video from his hospital bed on Monday, begging people to wear masks.

  • Stacey said he did not wear a mask to work, in stores, or at restaurants because of his claustrophobia and because he didn't believe masks worked.

  • His coronavirus symptoms started the day after Christmas, and now he's hospitalized and struggling to breathe.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Chuck Stacey didn't wear a mask, and now he's begging other people not to follow his example.

"I'm claustrophobic and masks were so hard. I wanted to wear one but would have panic attacks," he told Business Insider via text.

Stacey, who is 50 years old, was hospitalized with COVID-19 last week. Previously, he was "adamant" about not wearing a mask, according to his friend Daniel Uhlfelder. Instead, Stacey wore a face shield in stores and when working with clients as part of his job repairing computers and providing IT support. He didn't wear the shield when he dined at restaurants, though - he didn't see the point if he was just going to take it off to eat.

On December 26, his body started aching and he felt fatigued. He knew what was happening. The next day he got tested for the coronavirus, and the result was positive. A few days later, he was in the hospital.

"I believed this was just the flu, that it was all going to go away, that it was political. I didn't think a mask would help," Stacey said in a video he recorded at the hospital on Monday morning. He asked Uhlfelder to share it on Twitter.

"You don't want to end up like me. I'm having trouble breathing. I may have to be intubated if I get any worse," Stacey added.

His wife tested positive, too, but is recovering at home: "Bad on some days but not like me," Stacey said.

He added that anyone with claustrophobia should "get help" so that they can wear a mask.

"If wearing a mask can reduce your chances of getting this, even by 5%, just wear a mask. Do it for your children, for your loved ones. Do it for yourself," he said in the video.

'Masks become so political'

Florida has reported a record of nearly 94,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days. It's one of 12 states with no statewide mask mandate, according to the AARP. Florida restaurants are allowed to operate at full capacity. Clubs and bars remain open, and many have hosted unmasked, crowded parties in the last month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has barred local governments from implementing their own mask mandates or lockdowns.

"Where we live, a lot of time if you're wearing a mask, it's like there's something wrong with you," Uhlfelder told Business Insider.

Uhlfeder, who is an attorney, has appeared on Florida beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper and filed a lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis over his management of the pandemic response in March. The lawsuit, which argues that DeSantis should have been required to implement a lockdown, has been dismissed by two judges.

Attorney Danieal Uhlfelder
Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder. ABC 13 screengrab

Uhlfelder used to argue with Stacey about masks.

"It just seems like the masks become so political. People feel like if they wear a mask they're not supporting the president. It's just wrong," he said.

Stacey, meanwhile, said that he "listened to the wrong people say the wrong things."

The face shield that he used was better than nothing, but such shields in general do more to protect the eyes than to keep wearers from inhaling viral particles. Unlike a good mask, face shields don't form a seal around the mouth and nose.

"He's a good guy. He has a good heart," Uhlfelder said of Stacey. "It's very difficult to watch someone you know going through this."

On Tuesday morning, Stacey said his condition was improving and it was becoming easier to breathe.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co has been sentenced to death, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said on Tuesday, in one of the country's highest profile corruption cases. Lai Xiaomin was convicted of receiving or seeking bribes totalling 1.788 billion yuan ($276.72 million) from 2008 to 2018, when he was also a senior banking regulator, according to the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin. Lai, who was expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2018, was also convicted on a charge of bigamy.

  • GOP congressman who eked out victory in Biden district will join Electoral College objectors

    Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) became the latest congressional Republican to announce he'll object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday. Garcia said that while he's a "federalist, I do believe there is enough evidence of compromised processes and break downs in election integrity by certain state legislatures that do in fact warrant a closer examination."At first glance, Garcia's decision to join his colleagues in challenging President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory isn't particularly noteworthy. There are more than 140 House Republicans who are on board, as well as a dozen known senators who plan on supporting them. But Garcia doesn't appear to fit the mold of a lawmaker attempting to satisfy a voter base "in deep red districts" calling for their representatives to do something about unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. Instead, Garcia narrowly eked out a narrow November victory in a district that Biden won by around 10 percent.> This is notable because Garcia won by 0.2 percentage points in November. The Kraken stuff is not just from members in deep-red districts. https://t.co/nVeapjxDGB> > — Jeff Dufour (@dcdufour) January 4, 2021Theoretically, embracing this movement could mean Garcia is risking certain swing voters down the line, and his 2020 returns suggest he doesn't have a huge safety net.More stories from theweek.com McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

  • Wisconsin Gov. Activates National Guard ahead of Charging Decision in Kenosha Police Shooting

    Wisconsin governor Tony Evers mobilized the National Guard on Monday to provide support to law enforcement in Kenosha, ahead of an expected decision on whether to press charges a police shooting.A Kenosha officer shot Jacob Blake, an African American man, in August while responding to a domestic violence call. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Blake for suspected third-degree sexual assault. A white officer shot Blake several times during the attempted arrest, and Blake was left paralyzed from the waist down.Video of Blake's shooting quickly went viral and was followed by a week of riots in Kenosha, during which rioters destroyed dozens of businesses in the city. The riots came in the wake of widespread civil unrest after the police killing of George Floyd, an African American resident of Minneapolis.The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office is expected to announce a decision on whether to charge the officer who shot Blake sometime within last two weeks of January. Governor Evers ordered the National Guard to provide 500 service members to assist Kenosha law enforcement ahead of the district attorney's decision."We are continuing to work with our local partners in the Kenosha area to ensure they have the state support they need, just as we have in the past,” Evers told reporters on Monday. “Our members of the National Guard will be on hand to support local first responders, ensure Kenoshans are able to assemble safely, and to protect critical infrastructure as necessary.”Kenosha mayor John Antaramian and police chief Daniel Miskinis said in a joint statement that the city was preparing for possible unrest."Mayor Antaramian has been informed that the decision is likely to be announced within the first two weeks of January and is working with Chief Miskinis and other partners to protect peaceful demonstration and to guard against unlawful activity," the two said. "Our responsibility to public safety is paramount, and we are preparing for a number of possible public demonstration and safety efforts."

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Iran issues Interpol arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing as tensions rise

    Interpol rejected previous warrant issued for Mr Trump and other officials in June

  • U.S. Attorney in Eastern Virginia announces resignation

    The leader of one of the nation's most prominent U.S. Attorney's offices said Tuesday he is resigning after nearly three years of prosecuting terrorists, spies and political operatives. G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is joining the private sector with a post at the Vinson and Elkins law firm. Terwilliger, 39, is the youngest U.S. Attorney in the country and has led the office since 2018, but his connections to the office go back to 1999, when he worked there as an intern.

  • America's COVID-19 vaccine effort is 'total chaos,' should add first come, first served option, vaccine expert says

    The U.S. kicked off a second phase of its COVID-19 vaccine campaign on Monday, when health care workers and others at the top of the tiered system began getting their second and final doses of the vaccine. But the rollout of the inoculation effort has been "slow and uneven," The Associated Press reports, "marked by confusion, logistical hurdles, and a patchwork of approaches by state and local authorities."The Trump administration set a goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by Jan. 1, but as of Jan. 4, only 4.5 million had gotten their first shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, out of 15 million doses distributed. There is some resistance to getting vaccinated, but much of the problem seems to be logistics, Politico reports. States are simply struggling to match vaccine shots with the people who want and are qualified to get them. The effort has also been hampered by ineffective communication plans, the lack of any meaningful national outreach and education campaign, and a fractured, sagging health care system."It's total chaos," Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, told Politico. "It's increasingly looking like we had a plan that was well-suited to vaccinate Singapore." The U.S. needs to inoculate about a million people a day to get the pandemic contained by September, and Hotez said America won't get those numbers under the current plan. He told Politico the U.S. should scrap its tiered system and supplement the doses shipped to nursing homes and hospitals with mass vaccination venues, like sports stadiums or outdoor tents, where anyone who wanted the vaccine could show up for a shot. "That is in the works in some states," Politico notes.The U.S. needs to "get the vaccine in people's arms," Hoetz said. "The only other choice is to continue with 3,000 deaths a day."More stories from theweek.com McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

  • Trump's 'smoking gun' tape is worse than Nixon's, but congressional Republicans have less incentive to do anything about it

    At least Donald Trump’s “smoking gun” tape is simpler than Richard Nixon’s. Schoolchildren can easily grasp Trump’s high crime, in contrast to the complex, Machiavellian plot immortalized on the tape that led to Nixon’s downfall. It will be harder to explain to them why congressional Republicans decided to hold Nixon accountable, but not Trump.It certainly wasn’t for lack of evidence. The tape is clear. Children can identify the principle at stake. They understand cheating. They know that the loser of a race should not declare himself the winner. They know it’s wrong for the loser to try to change the results of the race by threatening those who keep the score and enforce the rules. Presidential coercionThat is what Trump, the loser of the 2020 election, tried to do to the top election official in Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in a phone call on Saturday. “I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump said. Trump lost Georgia by 11,779 votes. To pressure this state official to do his bidding, Trump brandished the threat of criminal prosecution. He claimed – falsely, baselessly and ridiculously – that Georgia’s ballots were corrupt even as he was trying to corrupt them himself: > “You are going to find that they are – which is totally illegal – it is more illegal for you than it is for them because, you know, what they did and you’re not reporting it. That’s a criminal, that’s a criminal offense. And you can’t let that happen. That’s a big risk to you and to Ryan [Germany], your lawyer.”The nature of this threat (nice place you got here, hate to see anything happen to it … or to you) won’t be lost on anyone familiar with mobster movies. Trump’s take on the tough-guy cliché wasn’t particularly coherent, but it met the trope’s two basic requirements. It was both clear enough to be unmistakable, and vague enough to minimize his own exposure to criminal prosecution.[Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] Congress then – and nowIn contrast, Nixon’s “smoking gun” tape defies simple summary, as I was reminded last year while trying to summarize it during an interview with French public television on “le scandale du Watergate.” I get asked such questions as the author of “Chasing Shadows: The Nixon Tapes, the Chennault Affair, and the Origins of Watergate.”The Nixon tape captured just one small part of the Watergate cover-up. But its release led congressional Republicans to call on Nixon to resign or face removal. Now, faced with taped evidence that the president is abusing the power of his office to launch a direct assault on majority rule and the integrity of the vote, the foundations of American democracy, most congressional Republicans either do nothing or actively support Trump.What changed? Less than meets the eye. The impact of Nixon’s “smoking gun” tape had less to do with its contents – and the content of the character of congressional Republicans – than with the timing. As historian Mark Nevin notes, Nixon’s “smoking gun” tape went public at the right time to make a difference. It came out in August 1974, when congressional Republicans had their primaries behind them and were looking ahead to the November congressional elections. Until they won their primaries, their main worry had been losing their base, which was strongly pro-Nixon, no matter how much evidence came out that the president had broken the law, abused the power of his office and tried to cover it up. Going into the general election, however, congressional Republicans had to worry about losing the middle, the moderates, the swing voters who were disgusted by the daily revelations of White House wrongdoing.Before congressional Republicans won their primaries, it was politically convenient for them to stick with the president, so they did. After their primaries, and before the general election, it was politically convenient for them to distance themselves from the president, so they did. How 2020 is and isn’t different from 1974With the 2020 presidential election behind us, we’re now in the 2022 congressional primary season and 2024 Republican presidential primary season. This means that for most Republican officeholders and office seekers, the path of least political resistance is to stick with Trump, even if that path leads away from democracy and equality under law and toward authoritarianism and a hollowed-out republic-in-name-only.By putting constitutional principle over lockstep partisanship, Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger and countless state and local Republican election officials, along with a small number of congressional Republicans, have demonstrated their commitment to honest elections. The strength and political courage they have shown, however impressive and essential in the present crisis, are not enough to stop the nation’s slide from democracy. Many congressional Republicans, as big fish in red states or hatchery fish in the protective habitat of gerrymandered districts, have little incentive to serve the majority of American voters. Until they have to either represent the majority or lose their positions of power, they likely will do neither.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ken Hughes, University of Virginia.Read more: * Congressional Republicans abandon constitutional heritage and Watergate precedents in defense of Trump * Will Trump’s use of executive privilege help him avoid congressional oversight? It didn’t help Richard NixonKen Hughes is a researcher with the Presidential Recordings Program of the University of Virginia's Miller Center. The program's work is funded in part by grants from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.

  • Georgia election official on Trump call: ‘Nobody I know who would be president would do something like that’

    Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling condemned President Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state, saying, “I personally found it to be something that was not normal, out of place and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a secretary of state."

  • If I’ve already had the coronavirus, can I get it again?

    In one, only two out of 1,265 health workers in the United Kingdom who were previously infected ended up testing positive again for the coronavirus in the following six months. In another study of people in the U.S., only 0.3% of people who had been infected tested positive for the virus over the next several months – around the same rate of positivity as the U.K study. The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series.

  • Police: Proud Boys leader arrested in burning of Black Lives Matter banner

    Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the far-right Proud Boys organization, was arrested on Monday afternoon in Washington, D.C., on a warrant charging him with burning a stolen Black Lives Manner banner, a police spokesman said.The banner was taken from the Asbury United Methodist Church, a historic Black church, during a rally on Dec. 12, and Tarrio later told The Washington Post he was part of the burning. Tarrio, who lives in Miami, was charged with one misdemeanor count of destruction of property, D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said. Tarrio has also been charged with two counts of possession of high capacity ammunition feeding devices; the items were found during his arrest.During his earlier interview with the Post, Tarrio denied knowing that the Asbury United Methodist Church was a predominantly Black church, claiming, "The sign was taken down because of what it represents." The U.S. attorney's office in D.C. will determine whether the burning is a hate crime, Sternbeck said.The Proud Boys are planning a rally in D.C. on Wednesday to show their support for President Trump's attempts to overturn the election results. On Dec. 12, members of the group, which has ties to white nationalism, and other alt-right organizations marched through downtown D.C. It was a violent evening, police said, with four churches vandalized. There was also a stabbing at a bar that has become a gathering spot for the Proud Boys.More stories from theweek.com McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

  • Afghan rivals to resume talks as civilian killings sow suspicion

    Afghan government representatives and Taliban officials are due to resume peace talks in Qatar after a three-week break, officials said on Monday, although battlefield clashes and targeted killings risk undermining efforts to end the war. The talks began in Qatar in September months after the Taliban reached an agreement with the United States allowing it to pull its troops out of Afghanistan and end its longest war in exchange for Taliban security guarantees. The Taliban have refused to recognise the U.S.-backed government and that was an issue that would have to be tackled, said a member of the team representing the government.

  • Trump news – live: Iran issues arrest warrant for president as he attacks Georgia runoff count

    Follow the latest updates

  • The Earth is spinning faster now than at any time in the past half century

    If 2020 felt like a drag, you may be surprised to discover it actually went faster than you thought ... and this year is set to be even speedier. The Earth has been spinning unusually quickly lately, and July 19 saw the shortest day since records began, with the planet completing its rotation in 1.4602 milliseconds less than the usual 86,400 seconds. The previous shortest day in 2005 was beaten 28 times last year, and 2021 is on track to be the most nippy year ever, with the average day passing 0.5 milliseconds faster than usual. The changes to the length of a standard day were only discovered after highly accurate atomic clocks were developed in the 1960s and compared to fixed stars in the sky. In recent decades, Earth's average rotational speed has consistently decreased and timekeepers have been forced to add 27 leap seconds to atomic time since the 1970s to keep clocks in sync with the slowing planet. The last one was added on New Year’s Eve 2016, when clocks around the world paused for a second to allow the Earth’s rotation to catch up. Then, BT's speaking clock added a second's pause before its third pip while Radio 4 inserted an extra pip to its 1am bulletin.

  • After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers

    Maureen Weil received the coronavirus vaccine Monday in New Orleans, and the 79-year-old hopes all of her fellow Americans follow in her footsteps.In an interview with NBC News, Weil said she felt "excited" and "blessed" to be among the first people to get the vaccine. "I have a chance to see a few more days on this Earth because I'm protected," Weil said. "I believe in science."When asked what she would tell people who question the vaccine and don't want to receive it, Weil responded, "I call them stupid because -- that or either a buffoon. Because that's the only thing I could think of that could justify their stupidity."She said a lot of people don't believe in the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 350,000 Americans, because "they listen to the man that's in Washington, D.C., that's on his way out the door talking about how it's all a hoax and all that bullcorn. And he shouldn't be doing that because that's peoples' lives. Look at the parents who've died and left young children. I mean, it's sad."Getting the vaccine "didn't hurt," Weil said, and now she has "peace of mind," and "knows one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself. I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else. So that gives me a little satisfaction that I'm doing it not just for myself but for others." Americans "have to believe in science," Weil said. "There's no other way. When we didn't have a vaccine we were really up the creek, weren't we? And we had a hole in the boat. But we got a vaccine, so we got safety." > "I know one thing for sure. I'm gonna save somebody else's life by protecting myself.> > ... > Because then I won't get the corona so I can't spread it to anybody else." > -Maureen Weil, coronavirus vaccine recipient pic.twitter.com/TSecX57iAu> > -- Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 5, 2021More stories from theweek.com McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? Trump's claim that Pence can 'reject fraudulently chosen electors' quickly shot down

  • Democrats tighten control with House rules changes

    Democrats controlling the House moved aggressively Monday to tighten their hold over the chamber despite their narrow margin, ramming through a rules package that limits the potential for embarrassing votes and caters to the party’s progressive wing by weakening deficit-neutrality requirements for legislation such as a “Green New Deal.” Democrats have freely used the new system, which maximized their voting participation while Republican leaders have urged their members to vote in person. The rules changes come as Democrats hold a bare majority in the House of fewer than a half-dozen seats, significantly smaller than over the past two years.

  • ‘He works for me’: Trump jealously hits out at favourable media coverage of Fauci

    Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team

  • Iran claims South Korea holding £5bn of its money 'hostage' after tanker seizure

    The Iranian government has accused South Korea of holding more than £5 billion of its money “hostage” in its banks, a day after its revolutionary guards stormed and captured a Korean tanker in the Persian Gulf. The tanker, the MT Hankuk Chemi, was seized yesterday and escorted to an Iranian port under the pretext that it was causing pollution in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian officials. But the ship’s owners have denied this and revealed the tanker was boarded by armed marines from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), suggesting that Tehran intends to use it as leverage in a dispute with Seoul over frozen Iranian assets. Ali Rabiei, a spokesman for the Islamic regime, denied accusations of “hostage diplomacy” over the capture of the ship, which was carrying a cargo 7,200 tonnes of ethanol from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab Emirates when it was intercepted by IRGC speedboats and a helicopter off the coast of Oman. “We've become used to such allegations ... but if there is any hostage-taking, it is Korea's government that is holding $7 billion (£5.15 billion) which belongs to us hostage on baseless grounds,” Mr Rabiei told reporters at a news conference streamed online. Tehran has previously accused South Korea of being a “lackey” of the United States and demanded it release the money which it says it is owed from oil sales made before the Trump administration tightened sanctions on the Islamic republic. The head of Iran's central bank has argued that it needs the money to purchase coronavirus vaccines, and should be exempt from sanctions.

  • Woman pleads guilty after threatening to bomb gay-inclusive Catholic school

    The threats were made after the all-girls high school started to include same-sex wedding announcements in its alumni magazine.

  • GOP congressmembers won't reject Electoral College vote because party 'depends' on it for presidential wins

    Republican House members against an attempt to oppose the certification of the Electoral College's vote are saying the quiet part of their argument very, very loud.A coalition of 11 GOP senators are planning to join with some House Republicans to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win on Wednesday, giving debunked claims of election fraud as their reasoning. But another group of seven House congressmembers warned against undermining trust in the Electoral College, saying in a Monday statement that doing so could cost the party its only chance to win a future presidential election.Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas) released their joint statement Monday, claiming they do believe "significant abuses in our election system" took place in 2020. The U.S. electoral system should guarantee "only legal votes are cast to select its leaders" and the electors who formally choose them, the statement said. "But only the states have authority to appoint electors," and after they do so, Congress can only count their votes, the group wrote. "To take action otherwise" only "strengthen[s] the efforts of those on the left" who want to end the Electoral College altogether.From there, the groups gets specific about the "purely partisan" side of their argument. Republican presidential candidates have only won the popular vote once in the past 32 years, relying on the Electoral College for the majority of their wins. "If we perpetuate the notion that Congress may disregard certified electoral votes ... we will be delegitimizing the very system that led Donald Trump to victory in 2016, and that could provide the only path to victory in 2024," the congressmembers finished.Top intelligence officials and former Attorney General William Barr have affirmed there is no evidence of election-altering fraud in the 2020 election.More stories from theweek.com McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun Are we witnessing the fall of the United States? After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers