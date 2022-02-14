'I don't want to do this': Ex-Butler County prosecutor facing 4th public indecency conviction

Kevin Grasha, Cincinnati Enquirer
·2 min read

In December, an attorney with a long history of public nudity whose law license already was in jeopardy, exposed his genitals to a woman while driving on Interstate 75 in West Chester, court documents say.

It was 50-year-old Scott Blauvelt’s most recent arrest for public indecency. It happened one month after Blauvelt, a former Butler County prosecutor, testified before a state attorney discipline board about his compulsion to expose himself.

At a November hearing before the discipline board, Blauvelt conceded that he “still wrestles with” the urge to expose himself, according to court documents.

“I don’t want to do this (public indecency) anymore,” he said.

The state Board of Professional Conduct this month recommended an indefinite suspension of Blauvelt’s law license. The Ohio Supreme Court will make the final decision.

Blauvelt, a Hamilton resident, earned his law license in 1997 and began his legal career as an assistant prosecutor with the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office. Four years later, he went into private practice, but in approximately 2005 he became a city prosecutor for Hamilton.

Videorecorded naked in city building

In 2006, Blauvelt was videorecorded after hours walking around naked in the city building that houses the prosecutor’s office. He was ultimately fired.

There were two incidents in 2018. In March 2018, an officer pulled over Blauvelt’s vehicle for a headlight violation and found Blauvelt naked in the vehicle. Then in October 2018, Ohio State Highway Patrol received a report that someone was masturbating while driving. A state trooper pulled over Blauvelt and “found him naked, with pants covering his lap,” court documents say.

Then in September and November 2020, Blauvelt drove while naked and exposed himself to other drivers.

On Jan. 25, 2021, he again drove while naked and exposed himself while masturbating to a motorist. That happened on Interstate 75 in Butler County. He entered pleas in most of the incidents and has at least three convictions for public indecency.

At a hearing before the discipline board, Blauvelt acknowledged that there were other times he drove his vehicle while naked but was not caught by police.

In May of 2021, after his third conviction for public indecency, Blauvelt began treatment for compulsive sexual behavior disorder, according to documents filed by the Board of Professional Conduct. Blauvelt believes, however, that his condition will be a problem for the rest of his life, the documents say.

Blauvelt’s treating psychologist is “unable to offer a prognosis regarding (his) return to the competent, ethical, professional practice of law,” the board said in recommending the indefinite suspension.

It did leave open the possibility that his law license could be reinstated, although that recommendation was made a month before Blauvelt’s arrest in December on I-75.

That case remains pending in a Butler County Area Court.

