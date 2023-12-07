Don't want to spend Christmas in the kitchen? Here are meals you can pick up across Florida

Don't want to spend Christmas in the kitchen but going out to eat on the holiday doesn't sound attractive?

Consider picking up a meal to go.

We did the legwork for you, comparing what's available, where and the cost. Here's what we've found so far:

Ham dinner:

Cost: $79.99

How many it feeds : 7-10

What it includes : One approximately 5-pound Boar's Head sweet slice boneless ham; 2.25 pounds sweet potato casserole; 2 pound green bean casserole; 28 ounces Publix deli marshmallow delight

How long does it take : Longest time is 50 minutes

When you have to order : At least 48 hours in advance. Order by Dec. 22 for Christmas. The store is closed on Christmas Day.

Special notes: A variety of other ham dinners, along with turkey and pork meals ranging from $49.99 to $139.99 (which feeds up to 18 people) also are available.

Ham dinner:

Cost : $79.99

How many it feeds : 6-8

What it includes : 9- to 10-pound Smithfield ham; two baguettes; 24-ounce serving of Reser’s homestyle gravy; 28-ounce serving of Reser’s cornbread stuffing; 24-ounce serving of Reser’s mashed sweet potatoes; 22-ounce serving of Reser’s green bean casserole; two 8-inch bakery pies; and two-liter bottle of Coke product.

How long does it take : Meals are pre-made and frozen and will need to thaw for 48 hours prior to cooking. Heat before service for about 2 hours.

When you have to order : Order at least 48 hours in advance. The store is closed on Christmas Day.

Special notes: A turkey dinner is another option. Supplies are limited for both the ham and turkey dinners.

Holiday ham meal

Cost : $99.99

How many it feeds: 8-10

What it includes: 9-pound bone-in honey ham; 2.5 pounds white cheddar scalloped potatoes; 2 pounds green beans; roasted butternut squash with pecans and cranberries; cranberry relish with walnuts; 12 dinner rolls.

How long does it take: Requires reheating; instructions included with the meal or available online.

When you have to order: Orders must be placed before 2 p.m., Dec. 21.

Special notes: All dishes are premade and then delivered to stores. The stores are unable to remove any ingredients. Prices are valid only during order pickup from Dec. 21-24.

Whole turkey meal

Cost : $169.99

How many it feeds: 8

What it includes: Roast turkey with gravy; sea salt and cracked pepper green beans; mashed potatoes; traditional herb stuffing; cranberry orange sauce

How long does it take: All items are packed cold and may require reheating which ranges from 180 to 190 minutes.

When you have to order : Orders must be made a minimum of 48 hours ahead of pickup date and time. Pickup dates are from Dec. 6-Dec. 24.

Special notes: Several meals have already sold out online, including the beef tenderloin, holiday extravaganza for 12 and maple bourbon ham. A smaller turkey meal, along with braised lamb shank, apple-glazed salmon classic roast whole turkey or cider-brined smoked turkey meals also are available. Prices range from $89.99 to $239.99. A la carte entrees are available.

Holiday ham:

Cost : $164.99

How many it feeds : 8-10

What it includes: Whole sugar cured ham; cornbread dressing; macaroni n' cheese; cranberry relish; roasted gravy; choice of 2 country sides; yeast rolls; apple streusel pie and pecan pie

How long does it take : Heat n' serve meals go from oven to table in 3 hours.

When you have to order : Available for pickup between Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, while supplies last.

Special notes: A prime rib dinner is also available, along with a ham dinner serving 4-6. Meals should be used within 72 hours of pickup

Cracker Barrel holiday meals: What's on Cracker Barrel's holiday to-go menu in Florida? Are they open on Christmas?

Ham dinner

Cost : Price ranges from $109.99

How many it feeds : 6-8

What it includes: Glazed ham; mashed potatoes; gravy; stuffing; cranberry sauce; one dozen yeast rolls with honey butter; your choice of homestyle side; whole pie.

When you have to order: Orders must be placed 72 hours in advance and are available to order now.

Special notes: A meal with a whole turkey or a 44-ounce beef roast also are available, with prices ranging from $109.99 to $119.99. Meals also available a la carte.

Farmhouse feast

Cost : $109.99

How many it feeds: 8

What it includes: Hickory-smoked ham; bread and celery dressing; mashed potatoes with gravy; green beans with ham and corn; dinner roles; loaf of pumpkin bread; one pumpkin pie.

How long does it take: Detailed instructions and even a timetable are available but plan for two hours.

When you have to order: Available now.

Special notes: Pumpkin bread and pumpkin pie are available for limited time and while supplies last. Additional meals available include turkey and pot roast. Prices range from $119.99 to $154.99. A turkey and ham family meal that serves six is available for $99.99.

Quarter ham meal

Cost : $89.99

How many it feeds: 8

What it includes: 5-pound honey baked bone-in ham; your choice of three frozen side dishes.

How long does it take: Serving details are found on the packaging of each product.

When you have to order: Holiday entertaining offer available through Dec. 16

Special notes: Get $7 off purchases of $50 or more with this coupon if you prepay and pick up in store Dec. 21.

Ham or turkey dinner

Cost : $119.49

How many it feeds: 8

What it includes: Your choice of baked ham or roasted turkey; mashed potatoes and gravy; steamed green beans or roasted street corn; cornbread stuffing or macaroni and cheese; cranberry sauce; Hawaiian dinner rolls.

How long does it take: Up to 45 minutes. Heating instructions also available online.

When you have to order : Order by Dec. 22.

Special notes: Preorder a holiday feast for four-plus people by Dec. 8 and get a free apple cinnamon bread pudding.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Christmas meals to go in Florida: Compare Publix, Winn-Dixie, others