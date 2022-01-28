'We don't want wars': Russia sends less hawkish message on Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vladimir Soldatkin and Alexander Marrow
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Alexander Marrow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Friday sent its strongest signal so far that it is willing to engage with U.S. security proposals and reiterated that it does not want war over Ukraine.

"If it depends on Russia, then there will be no war. We don't want wars. But we also won't allow our interests to be rudely trampled, to be ignored," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian radio stations in an interview.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near the Ukrainian border as it presses demands https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-sees-some-room-dialogue-after-us-security-response-2022-01-27 for a redrawing of post-Cold War security arrangements in Europe.

The United States and its allies have warned President Vladimir Putin that Russia will face swift and tough economic sanctions if he attacks Ukraine.

Lavrov said the West was ignoring Russia's interests but there was at least "something" in written responses submitted by the United States and NATO on Wednesday to Russia's proposals.

While the responses have not been made public, both have stated they are willing to engage with Moscow on arms control and confidence-building measures. They have ruled out acceding to other demands, including that Ukraine must never be allowed to join NATO.

Lavrov said he expected to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken again in the next couple of weeks.

He said, without giving details, that the U.S. counter-proposals were better than NATO's. Russia was studying them and Putin would decide how to respond.

The comments were among the most conciliatory that Moscow has made on the Ukraine crisis, which has escalated into one of the tensest East-West standoffs since the Cold War ended three decades ago.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russia said on Friday his country had absolutely no interest in a war and that conflict would break out only if Belarus or Russia were directly attacked.

French President Emmanuel Macron was due to speak by phone with Putin on Friday.

"It is up to Vladimir Putin to say if he wants consultations or confrontation," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio, asking whether the Russian leader wanted to be a "destabilising power" or would seek de-escalation.

The Kremlin said it did not rule out that Putin would provide some Russian assessments of the Western response to its proposals during the conversation.

(Additional reporting by Reuters bureaux, Writing by Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. urges de-escalation over Ukraine, offers Russia diplomatic path

    The United States said on Wednesday it had set out a diplomatic path to address sweeping Russian demands in eastern Europe, as Moscow held security talks with Western countries and intensified its military build-up near Ukraine with new drills. In a written response to Russia's demands delivered in person by its ambassador in Moscow, the U.S. repeated its commitment to upholding NATO's "open-door" policy while offering a "principled and pragmatic evaluation" of the Kremlin's concerns, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

  • Denmark pulls Mali troops out as junta takes swipe at France

    COPENHAGEN/PARIS (Reuters) -Denmark will start pulling its troops out of Mali after the West African country's transitional junta government this week insisted on an immediate withdrawal, a blow to France as its counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel begins to unravel. The decision comes amid tension between Mali and its international partners including regional bodies and the European Union that have sanctioned Mali after the junta failed to organise elections following two military coups. Tensions have escalated also over allegations that transitional authorities have deployed private military contractors from the Russia-backed Wagner Group to Mali, which some EU countries have said was incompatible with their mission.

  • 'There will be no change': U.S. bats down Russian demands in Ukraine crisis

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the U.S. made no concessions in its written response to Russia’s demand that NATO ban Ukraine from joining the powerful military alliance.

  • This Cozy Ugg Robe Is 40% Off Right Now — Shop It Before It Sells Out

    Nordstrom shoppers love it.

  • San Francisco Easing Some Indoor COVID Mask Requirements Feb. 1

    San Francisco health officials announced Thursday they will again allow office workers, gym members and other 'stable cohorts' of people remove their COVID masks indoors next Tuesday. Andria Borba reports. (1-27-22)

  • Poland begins construction of wall at border with Belarus

    Poland has begun construction on a $394 million wall in an effort to prevent migrants from entering the European Union via the country's order with Belarus.The wall, which is scheduled to be completed in June, is to be 18 feet high and run 115 miles along the part of the border on land. Other parts of the border are marked by the Bug River, according to The Associated Press.Since thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa attempted to...

  • Disney movies helped my son, who has a neurological disorder, to communicate with me

    The author's son has a rare neurological disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Watching TV helped him learn a few words.

  • Guards clash again on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, ceasefire falters

    BISHKEK (Reuters) -Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards exchanged fire on Thursday amid a standoff over a blocked road, in the latest clash between the former Soviet neighbours following a similar violent incident last year that killed dozens. The border between the two countries, both of which host Russian military bases and are closely allied with Moscow, is poorly demarcated. The Secretary General of Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), Stanislav Zas, called for an immediate ceasefire at the border, RIA news agency reported.

  • Russia says it won't start a war as Ukraine tensions mount

    Russia's top diplomat said Friday that Moscow will not start a war but warned that it wouldn't allow the West to trample on its security interests amid fears it is planning to invade Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s leader a day earlier that there is a “distinct possibility” that Russia could take military action against its neighbor in February. “There won't be a war as far as it depends on the Russian Federation, we don't want a war,” Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a live interview with Russian radio stations.

  • Bollywood star cleared of obscenity 15 years after Richard Gere kiss

    Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty has been cleared of obscenity charges, 14 years after Richard Gere kissed her at a 2007 AIDS awareness event.

  • Why resurgent antisemitism in America is a problem for us all

    Antisemitism is a bellwether of a nation going wrong

  • Belarus says Russian troops will leave when exercises end

    The Belarusian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday that Russian armed forces in Belarus would leave once their military exercises are completed."At the end of the inspection, military units and sub-units of the Russian Federation's Armed Forces will leave the territory of the Republic of Belarus," the Belarusian ministry said, Reuters reported.The military drills are expected to run from Feb. 10 to Feb. 20, and Russia sent troops and equipment...

  • Crime, Homelessness, High Taxes: Why Hollywood Big Shots Like Ryan Kavanaugh Are Fleeing L.A.

    Los Angeles at a Crossroads: "A growing chorus of Hollywood executives are talking about leaving the city," one entertainment industry insider tells TheWrap

  • Military Ordered to Overhaul Effort to Prevent Civilian Casualties After Botched Airstrikes

    The report found the military did not adequately use lessons it learned over the past two decades of conflict that could have reduced unnecessary deaths.

  • Possible new victim in 'Doodler' serial killer case announced; San Francisco police raise reward to $200,000

    San Francisco police revealed Thursday that a sixth victim may be linked to the 1970s serial killer who targeted the city's gay community and doubled reward

  • Passenger jailed for groping flight attendant

    Man sentenced to six months in prison

  • Watch: Chairlift changes direction, causing chaos at resort

    A chairlift malfunctioned and began going backward at a high speed, forcing riders to jump before the chair crashed at the terminal.

  • Turkey warns Russian invasion of Ukraine would 'not be a wise act'

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is warning Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would "not be a wise act" as tensions continue to boil between Moscow and Kyiv."I hope that Russia will not make an armed attack or occupy Ukraine. Such a step will not be a wise act for Russia or the region," Erdoğan told broadcaster NTV during an interview on Wednesday, according to Reuters."There is a need for dialogue that will listen to Russia and eliminate...

  • Explainer-What are NATO's next steps if Russia invades Ukraine?

    NATO allies are putting forces on standby https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/nato-sends-ships-jets-eastern-europe-ukraine-crisis-2022-01-24 and sending reinforcements to eastern Europe in response to Russia's buildup of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders. Here are some of the dilemmas about NATO's next steps. WILL NATO COME TO UKRAINE'S DEFENCE?

  • Spanish PM warns Russia of massive sanctions if it invades Ukraine

    Russia would face massive economic consequences if it launched any kind of military intervention in Ukraine, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine but denies planning to attack its neighbour. It is seeking sweeping security guarantees from NATO including a pledge that Ukraine will never be allowed to join the alliance.