'Don't waste vaccine!' After early confusion, experts say it's always better to use leftover shots than toss them.

Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY

When the COVID-19 vaccine rollout began, there seemed no good answers for what to do with leftover doses. Vaccinators were punished for giving shots in violation of priority lists, while fearful clinics were condemned for throwing doses away.

"Early on, the question was, 'Is the absolute red line that you don't throw a dose away? Or is the red line that you don't give it to the wrong person?'" said Dr. Matthew Zahn, medical director of the division of epidemiology for Orange County in California.

Federal guidelines existed but weren't widely emphasized. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices issued guidance urging “a flexible approach” to the vaccine, especially when it was in danger of going unused.

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted out if it was a case of choosing between wasting vaccine or moving down the priority groups, the correct action was to put vaccine in arms.

States however, didn't consistently embrace or communicate that to the vaccinators in their area, said Dr. Kelly Moore, deputy director of the non-profit Immunization Action Coalition.

In some cases, administrators seemed to worry too much about optics and what might seem like inequities or favoritism when vaccine was in extremely short supply, said Zahn.

Ten weeks into the U.S. vaccination effort, most hospitals, clinics and vaccination centers now have protocols and systems in place to make sure every last dose gets used.

"The No. 1 rule is vaccine cannot go to waste," said Zahn, a fellow with the Infectious Diseases Society of America. "Have a reasonable plan to try in good faith to reach the most eligible people, but don't waste vaccine!"

'Somewhere in there, the vaccine got overpromised': How the COVID-19 vaccination process turned chaotic and confusing

Some have embraced that approach from the beginning.

“We’ve always taken the stance that every dose is a life, so we’ve never thrown a dose away,” said Alan Harris, the Emergency Manager of Seminole County in Florida.

Just because it's the right thing to do doesn't mean it easy. Making sure every last dose is used requires legwork, said Harris.

Every Tuesday and Friday his staff call the 100 or so nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the county to find out if they have new residents or staff who need to be vaccinated.

They compile a list, and then, if there are doses left over from a vaccination clinic, staff members start making calls.

“When they get that phone call, it’s delight on the other side of the phone,” Harris said.

Vaccine delivery controversies

The approach is a stark contrast to instances where vaccinators have been censured for giving leftover doses before they went bad to whoever they could find.

One notorious case involved Dr. Hasan Gokal in Houston. He was accused of stealing a vial of vaccine from the Harris County Public Health District on Dec. 29 because he gave unused doses that would have gone to waste to friends and family.

He filed paperwork accounting for what he had done and was promptly fired and charged with theft. The charges were later dismissed.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo initially threatened health care providers with a $1 million fine and loss of their licenses if they vaccinated someone who was not eligible. That was walked back following reports of clinics throwing away doses rather than giving them to people who might not fit the eligibility profile.

Massachusetts is up front about "vaccine wastage," as it's called. It makes a chart available online showing tossed COVID-19 vaccine, which in almost all cases was discarded because of storage or delivery problems that let doses get too warm for too long.

The state's vaccine allocation guidance specifically calls for all vaccine to be used, even if it means moving down the eligibility list.

"In the rare instance where you have COVID-19 vaccine that will expire and you have no one in the current priority groups to be vaccinated, you can use your clinical judgment to administer the vaccine to a person in another priority group," it says.

While the issue gets a lot of attention, overall vaccine waste appears to be very low, said Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. While there’s no actual data, anecdotally he’s not heard much concern about it.

“Most clinical systems are experienced in doing this, they have standards of practice in place to organize how much vaccine they’re going to need for a given clinic,” he said.

That’s the case in Nashville, Tennessee, where Siloam Health has worked to make sure no doses go unused.

A patient is vaccinated against COVID-19 at a clinic run by Siloam Health in Tennessee.
A patient is vaccinated against COVID-19 at a clinic run by Siloam Health in Tennessee.

“We try to schedule vaccination patients in groups of 10, because there are 10 doses in a vial” of the Moderna vaccine, said Dr. Morgan Wills, CEO of the low-income health network.

Vaccination clinics are scheduled in the morning, so if there’s any extra vaccine because someone didn’t show up it can be offered to afternoon clinic patients.

They’ve also created a list of all the network’s patients by age so they can call and ask if someone can come in right away if there are extras.

"We didn’t have somebody dedicated to that beforehand, so we had to allocate a staffer," Willis said. "Thankfully, we have a very detail-oriented member of our team who’s lending a hand.”

Requirements boost challenge

COVID-19 vaccine is problematic not only because it’s in short supply but because of its exacting storage requirements.

The Pfizer vaccine is shipped frozen in vials that contain up to six doses. To be used, the vial must first be thawed and then mixed with a saline solution. Once mixed, it can be held at room temperature, but if it's not used within six hours it must be discarded.

The Moderna vaccine also is shipped frozen, in 10-dose vials. It is brought to room temperature, the rubber cap is punctured and vaccine is drawn into a syringe for injection. Once the top has been punctured, the rest of the vial must be used within six hours.

At many COVID-19 vaccination sites, a pharmacist fills syringes with vaccine, which are then taken to the health care professionals doing the vaccination.

“As we get closer to the end of the day, we do fewer syringes to decrease the possibility we’ll have any leftover. At the very last half hour we only fill them as people come in,” said Seminole County's Harris.

The county never has more than five doses of Pfizer (sometimes it’s possible to get six doses out of a vial) or nine doses of Moderna vaccine at the end of a clinic. Generally, it’s no more than two or three.

A syringe filled with COVID-19 vaccine in a battery-powered refrigerated transportation container. In Seminole County, Florida, county staff use these to take any extra doses of vaccine to home-bound seniors or nearby nursing homes after vaccine clinics.
A syringe filled with COVID-19 vaccine in a battery-powered refrigerated transportation container. In Seminole County, Florida, county staff use these to take any extra doses of vaccine to home-bound seniors or nearby nursing homes after vaccine clinics.

Whatever is left is put in small battery-powered refrigerators used to store insulin, about the size of two stacked boxes of spaghetti. These are driven by health care providers to the assisted living facility where someone is waiting.

The important message for vaccinators is that vaccine is precious and should never go to waste, said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

That’s especially important in inclement weather when people might not make it to their vaccination appointments

“Maybe you order a pizza and you vaccinate the pizza delivery person,” he said. “You need to have backup plan after backup plan.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID vaccine: experts say it's always better to use leftover shots

Recommended Stories

  • 6 million vaccines delayed by weather as Pfizer adjusts storage requirements

    The vaccine previously had been stored at 94 degrees below 0 but now can be kept in a regular medical freezer.

  • 12 million Texans are facing water service disruptions, including boil orders and dry spigots

    "First Texans lost their power," The Texas Tribute notes. "Now, they’re losing their potable water." After three days of frigid temperatures, some of the state's biggest cities on Wednesday warned residents who still had water service to turn off their dripping faucets, conserve as much water as possible, and/or boil their water because they can't guarantee it's safe to drink. By late Wednesday afternoon, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said, about 590 public water systems in 141 counties had reported disruptions in service, affecting nearly 12 million Texans. About 7 million Texans, a quarter of the state's population, were ordered to boil their drinking water or stop using it entirely, The Associated Press reports. TCEQ executive director Toby Baker attributed the water issues to frozen and cracked water mains, thousands of busted residential pipes, and people dripping water from the faucets to prevent burst pipes. Baker said the boil water notices will last until the state's 135 labs can assure Texans their local water is potable. "It's not clear when water supplies will be replenished, but energy constraints often have impact on the water system because the water system requires energy for treatment and pumping," Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas at Austin, told the Tribune. Austin and Houston were among the cities that told residents to boil their water. Kyle, a town of 45,000 south of Austin, told its residents Wednesday that "water should only be used to sustain life at this point." So millions of Texans with water and power are being urged to boil their water, people with power but not water can presumably melt snow, and those with water but no power can still flush their toilets and wash dishes, if it is warm enough to do so. Food is a problem, because stores are closed in many areas and loss of refrigeration, and pipes are still in danger of bursting through Friday. But utilities have restored power to all but 940,000 customers and by the weekend, temperatures should be above freezing throughout the state. More stories from theweek.comThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshell5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeWhat's in Democrats' coronavirus relief bill

  • India court clears reporter in suit filed by MP over #MeToo accusation

    An Indian court on Wednesday cleared journalist Priya Ramani of criminal defamation charges brought by former union minister M. J. Akbar after she publicly accused him of sexual assault in 2018. The verdict by a court in New Delhi has been hailed as a victory for India's #MeToo movement, in which Akbar - a veteran editor who founded many publications - was one of the highest profile figures to be accused. He stepped down as minister of state for external affairs in 2018 after more than a dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct following Ramani's allegations.

  • Indonesian firms sign up in droves to take part in proposed private vaccination scheme

    Nearly 4,000 Indonesian firms, many of them textile companies, have signed up to take part in a proposed scheme that would allow the private sector to purchase COVID-19 vaccines procured by the government and inoculate their staff. Proponents argue the scheme would speed up vaccinations, kick-start key areas of the economy that have been hammered by the pandemic and lessen the government's burden as companies would bear the costs of distributing the vaccines and conducting vaccinations. But some health experts worry about the potential for inequity if workers end up getting prioritised for vaccines over more vulnerable sections of the population.

  • U.S. court dismisses case against Turkey's Halkbank by victims of Iran-linked attacks

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday agreed to dismiss a case against Turkish state lender Halkbank filed by victims of attacks by groups linked to Iran, on the condition that the sides reach an agreement to carry on with the case in Turkey. Halkbank has been at the centre of a major dispute between Ankara and Washington. It was indicted in a separate case in New York in 2019, accused of helping Iran evade American sanctions.

  • Iran reacts coolly to U.S. talk offer, demands lifting of sanctions

    Iran will "immediately reverse" actions in its nuclear programme once U.S. sanctions are lifted, its foreign minister said on Friday, reacting coolly to Washington's initial offer to revive talks with Tehran aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal. President Joe Biden's administration said on Thursday it was ready to talk to Iran about both nations returning to the accord, which aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons while lifting most international sanctions. Former President Donald Trump left the accord in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

  • Lakers-Nets game will be missing some star power

    The Lakers will take on a Brooklyn Nets team that will not feature all of the "Big Three" on Thursday at Staples Center.

  • Texans are sharing their harrowing accounts of water shortages, burst pipes, and flooded homes as millions remain without power

    Extreme cold has overwhelmed the state's energy infrastructure and left more than 2.8 million people without power.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan to break silence in Oprah interview

    Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain's royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month. Harry and Meghan, who announced they are expecting their second child on Sunday, shocked senior royals last year by announcing plans to step back from their royal roles. "Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," CBS said in a statement.

  • Nodeep Kaur: The jailed activist Meena Harris tweeted about

    Who is Nodeep Kaur, the young woman whose arrest has caused global outrage?

  • Cambodia adopts China-style internet gateway amid opposition crackdown

    Cambodia's government has issued a decree establishing a China-style internet gateway that will allow online traffic to be controlled and monitored, prompting local concern that democratic freedoms could be under threat. The 11-page decree announced on Wednesday seeks to facilitate and manage internet connections to help revenue collection, protect national security and maintain social order, culture and tradition. The gateway's operator will support authorities with "measures to prevent and disconnect all network connections that affect national income, security, social order, morality, culture, traditions and customs".

  • India's COVID-19 'human barricade' to keep cases under control, say experts

    With falling rates of COVID-19 infection in India and surveys suggesting nearly 300 million people may already have antibodies, some experts believe the worst of the disease has passed, despite a recent uptick in two hard-hit states. "There is a human barricade for the virus," said Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist at the University of Michigan, who with a team of researchers, has been modeling the trajectory of the outbreak in India. "By the end of March, we should see a very slow, steady decline (in cases)," she added.

  • NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

    A NASA rover streaked through the orange Martian sky and landed on the planet Thursday, accomplishing the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on Mars. Ground controllers at the space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, leaped to their feet, thrust their arms in the air and cheered in both triumph and relief on receiving confirmation that the six-wheeled Perseverance had touched down on the red planet, long a deathtrap for incoming spacecraft. “Now the amazing science starts,” a jubilant Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's science mission chief, said at a news conference, where he theatrically ripped up the contingency plan in the event of a failure and threw the document over his shoulders.

  • Killings surge in Syria camp housing Islamic State families

    The deaths stacked up: a policeman shot dead with a pistol equipped with a silencer, a local official gunned down, his son wounded, an Iraqi man beheaded. In total, 20 men and women were killed last month in the sprawling camp in northeastern Syria housing families of the Islamic State group. If left there, the thousands of children in the camp risk being radicalized, local and U.N. officials warn.

  • Erdogan says Turkey will expand operations against Kurdish militants

    President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday Turkey will expand its cross-border operations against Kurdish militants after 13 captured Turks were killed in northern Iraq. Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) killed the captives, including police and military personnel, as it was carrying out a military operation against the group. Erdogan also repeated Ankara's complaint that it had not received enough international solidarity.

  • Russia dismisses European Court of Human Rights' call to free Navalny

    Russia's justice minister on Wednesday dismissed as "unlawful" a European Court of Human Rights ruling demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, and accused the court of meddling in the Russian judicial system. The Strasbourg-based court (ECHR) said it had ruled on Tuesday to "indicate to the Government of Russia" that it should with immediate effect free Navalny, whose arrest and jailing have sparked anti-Kremlin protests in Russia. The ECHR, the international court of the Council of Europe, Europe's main human rights forum, said its decision to demand Navalny's release was motivated by a possible risk to his life.

  • The Eagles had to trade Carson Wentz for a pittance just 5 years after giving up a haul to draft him

    Carson Wentz's contract and poor play didn't give the Eagles much leverage in a trade, but they still didn't get much for their franchise quarterback.

  • China's Wang urges peace push in call with new South Korea foreign minister

    Wang, who is also China's foreign minister, told Chung Eui-yong in the phone call that Beijing had always appreciated South Korea's "unique role" in Korean peninsula affairs and urged extra efforts to achieve denuclearisation and lasting peace, the ministry statement said. Chung, who took office a week ago, on Friday held his first phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, amid stalled talks between Washington and Pyongyang aimed at making North Korea give up its nuclear weapons.

  • UK PM Johnson promotes Brexit negotiator Frost to cabinet minister

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given David Frost, the man who led Britain's Brexit negotiations, a job in his top team of ministers to advise on relations with the European Union, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday. The surprise move puts one of Johnson's most trusted allies, a eurosceptic former diplomat and champion of British sovereignty, in charge of managing a post-Brexit relationship with Brussels that has got off to a rocky start. Frost served as Johnson's chief Brexit negotiator, both for the initial deal, which took Britain out of the EU on Jan. 31 2020, and for negotiations on the subsequent trade deal that came into force at the end of last year.

  • Video shows what led up to fatal shooting of woman by Nevada County deputy

    The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office released video Wednesday that shows the moments leading up to when a deputy shot and killed a woman with her children earlier this month. Warning: The content of this story may be difficult for some. The video, published on the sheriff's office's YouTube page, comprises 911 calls, radio between dispatchers and deputies and footage from in-car dashboard cameras. The sheriff's office does not have body cameras for its deputies. The Feb. 4 shooting resulted in the death of 33-year-old Ariella "Sage" Crawford, who was with her two young children when she was shot while wielding a knife. Authorities said Crawford’s birth name was Deidre Eloise Hawkins.