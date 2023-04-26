'Don't get in our way': Kamala Harris opens 2024 campaign with fiery speech on abortion rights

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris opened the 2024 presidential campaign with a warning to Republican leaders who want to scale back access to abortion: Don't get in our way.

Appearing before Democratic activists and young voters, Harris launched into a fiery attack on Republican-led states and anti-abortion groups that have been making use of legislatures and friendly courts to limit access to the procedure.

"The true sign of a leader, the measure of a leader is not based on who you beat down and belittle," Harris said at Howard University, a historically Black institution that is also her alma mater. "It is based and measured on who you lift up."

Saying that she trusts women to make their own decisions, Harris said, "So don't get in our way, because if you do, we're going to stand up and we're going to organize, and we're going to speak up and we're going to say we're not having it."

In the last year, Florida and Texas have passed six-week bans that were made possible by the Supreme Court ruling last summer that overturned federal abortion rights.

A judge in Texas also decided this month to suspend the Food and Drug Administration's decades-long approval of abortion medication, paving the way for another fight at the high court over the issue that has become a cultural flashpoint.

Harris said Tuesday that bans in Florida and Texas and part of an "extremist plan" that has widespread implications for women.

Although the Supreme Court weighed in to allow access to abortion drugs to continue for now, it is a temporary ruling, she noted. "If they determine to stand by that Texas decision, it will in effect be a national ban on abortion. There is a national agenda at play by these extremist so-called leaders."

The event was the clearest signal yet that Harris and President Joe Biden intend to make abortion rights a central part of their reelection effort.

Abortion access featured prominently in Biden's reelection announcement on Tuesday morning, with activists at the Supreme Court appearing on screen in the video even before the president.

NARAL Pro-Choice America hosted the event on Tuesday evening at Howard that featured speeches from the presidents of two other leading abortion rights groups, the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and EMILY's List.

"This is our moment. but you are the momentum," Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson told advocates during the event.

