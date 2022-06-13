'I don't like white people': Man in fatal shooting said he wanted revenge for Sam DuBose

When Lonnell Anderson walked out on the patio of a crowded Roselawn bar – and apparently at random – picked out the white man he would fatally shoot, he was experiencing a psychotic episode, according to his attorney.

The 49-year-old College Hill man, who has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, was raging inside.

That same October 2021 morning, according to court documents, Anderson threatened to kill a woman and her 10-year-old daughter.

But after the shooting, Anderson, who is Black, gave a rambling statement to a Cincinnati police detective, saying, “none of you mother------s eviler than me,” as well as “I don’t like white people” and “(expletive) white people.”

He talked about getting revenge for Sam DuBose, who in 2015 was fatally shot by a white University of Cincinnati police officer. Anderson said he wanted to shoot the officer’s “head off.”

“Yeah, I got a little revenge in me,” Anderson said.

Anderson ultimately was found mentally competent to stand trial, and last month pleaded guilty to aggravated murder. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Chris Wagner will sentence him today.

The Enquirer obtained video of Anderson's police interview after questions were raised about his motivations.

His attorney, James Bogen, has said Anderson's mental illness led to the killing, and it had nothing to do with race.

Soon after the Oct. 8, 2021 shooting at Brandy’s Lounge, Anderson was in a police interview room, his hands shackled behind his back, sitting across a table from Detective Marcus McNeil.

Anderson didn’t know Derek Smith, the man he shot, officials have said, and it’s not believed they interacted at the bar. During the interview, McNeil tried to get Anderson to explain himself. And Anderson ended up talking for more than half an hour about a range of subjects.

At one point, he said he would “get even” for the killing of DuBose.

“The next mother------ kill a innocent black man, I’m gonna kill a innocent…cracker,” he said. “Y’all hang a head. I’ll hang a head.”

Story continues

He then talked about “white people” hanging “deer heads” in their homes.

“When I see you Ray Tensing,” he said, referring to the now-former officer who fatally shot DuBose. “I’m gonna put a hole in your head. Facts.”

“You got a lot of revenge in you, huh?” McNeil asked.

“Yes, sir,” Anderson said.

He also told McNeil that he had stopped taking medication to treat his mental illness.

“There’s nothing wrong with me,” Anderson said.

A few times, he expressed disdain for white people.

Among his comments: “They call you nigger behind your back” and “They drink goat milk with piss in it, egg nog with dirt in it.”

He also said: “There is no such thing as cancer” and that the hoodie he was wearing had “real diamonds sewn in (it).”

Bogen said Anderson was diagnosed in the 1990s with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. But he had been off his medication for several years.

In the months leading up to the shooting, Bogen said Anderson told his mother that "spirits were coming for him."

Anderson underwent two separate evaluations before being deemed competent, meaning he understood the nature of the charges and could assist in his own defense. He also underwent additional tests to determine if he could plead not guilty by reason of insanity. It was determined he could not.

Anderson shot Smith twice in the head as he sat at a patio table with a friend, then ran from the scene. According to Bogen, that indicated he knew the wrongfulness of his actions.

Bogen said Anderson has been receiving treatment and taking his medication and is not the same person he was the night of the shooting.

Anderson faces up to life in prison.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 'I don't like white people': Lonnell Anderson in bar killing talked about revenge