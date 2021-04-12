  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Don't worry about coronavirus variants overpowering vaccines, experts say

Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Over the weekend, seemingly troubling news emerged from Israel, with a study suggesting that the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech was less effective against B.1.351, a variant first encountered in South Africa. One headline called the study “alarming.”

Meanwhile, two of the New York Post’s most-read stories as of Monday morning were about a 31-year-old woman in New York City who tested positive for the coronavirus three weeks after receiving the vaccine and a 52-year-old man who ended up in the hospital with COVID-19, despite having also been vaccinated.

Together, such reports in the mainstream media of “breakthrough” infections of the vaccinated can foster the inaccurate narrative that COVID-19 vaccines are not effective, especially against new strains of the coronavirus, some of which had not yet emerged when those vaccines were being developed.

Amy Middleman, Paul Offit, and Alison Singer
Vaccine expert Dr. Paul Offit, center. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“The mainstream media want to scare people,” Dr. Paul Offit of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, a pioneer of vaccine science, told Yahoo News. That criticism appears to be bolstered by a recent paper by Dartmouth economist Bruce Sacerdote and his colleagues, which found that 91 percent of media reporting in the U.S. is “negative in tone,” even when news about the pandemic is actually encouraging.

Offit believes that “we need a word different than ‘breakthrough’” because the image of broadly breached defenses is simply not an accurate one. “Those vaccines are doing what they need to do” by keeping people out of the hospital, he said.

“The breakthrough cases will become vanishingly small,” predicted Dr. Peter Jay Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor, especially as spread of the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant — now dominant in the U.S. — is attenuated in the coming weeks.

“Until then, that’s why we recommend masks,” Hotez said, along with other non-pharmaceutical interventions, like social distancing.

For all the publicity its findings have engendered about breakthrough infections, the Israeli study makes clear that non-pharmaceutical measures like the ones Hotez and others have been advocating for months are effective, especially when combined with widespread vaccination. The study says vaccines are “the safest and most effective means of preventing the onwards spread” of the coronavirus — including of the South African and any other strain.

The Biden administration is desperate to ramp up vaccinations so the country can return to a semblance of normalcy come summer (the president has touted a close-to-ordinary Fourth of July holiday). But reports about breakthrough infections could lead people to conclude that vaccination is futile to begin with. Widespread vaccine hesitancy is far more likely to prolong the pandemic than a plague of breakthrough infections.

“We see this with all vaccines in clinical trials and in the real world,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top adviser on the pandemic to the Biden administration, said during a Monday briefing of the White House COVID-19 response team. “No vaccine is 100 percent efficacious or effective, which means that you will always see breakthrough infections, regardless of the efficacy of your vaccine.”

A patient receiving a COVID vaccine
A patient receiving a COVID-19 vaccination in Louisville, Ky. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Breakthroughs have a “remarkably low incidence,” Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, told Yahoo News in an email, “perhaps as low as 0.1 percent.” Echoing what Offit and others have argued, Topol said that despite the imagery the word “breakthrough” might evoke, such infections are “also remarkably benign, i.e., few are associated with pneumonia or serious illness.”

The vaccines being used in the United States are all about 90 percent effective at preventing infection; even more important, they are nearly 100 percent effective at stopping serious illness and death. But they are not perfect, and with more than 3 million people getting jabs across the United States per day, there are bound to be anomalies. 

“A proportion of breakthrough infections are expected. Otherwise, vaccine trials would all have reported 100% efficacy,” wrote University College London geneticist Francois Balloux on Twitter, in a long thread criticizing “lurid and alarmist” studies, an obvious reference to the Israeli report, which has not yet been subject to peer review.

“Breakthrough infections are a trivial concern as long as they don’t lead to serious disease in the infected, and onward transmission of the virus remains limited,” Balloux added.

During the 2019-20 flu season, the flu vaccine was only 39 percent effective, but nevertheless managed to prevent 7.5 million cases of the flu, 6,300 of which, scientists estimate, would have resulted in death. The point was obvious: Even a vaccine much less effective than those now available for the coronavirus will stop a virus from spreading.

That is, if people get the vaccine. According to the data presented by Fauci, the flu vaccination rate for the relevant time period was 51.8 percent for all American adults and children older than 6 months. About 19.9 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (some share of the population also has antibodies from having been sickened with COVID-19).

Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci. (Susan Walsh/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“Even if a vaccine fails to protect against infection, it often protects against serious disease,” Fauci added. The 31-year-old woman in the New York Post article, for example, apparently had only minor symptoms.

Fauci also criticized the Israeli study on the South African variant, calling it “about as confusing as you could possibly be” and criticizing the way its findings were reported. “There were essentially no deaths or hospitalizations in the individuals who were vaccinated,” he said at another point during the briefing, seeming to reference the Israeli study but not mentioning it explicitly.

The South African variant accounts for only 1 percent of all infections in Israel. In fact, the study’s authors urge “caution” against “over-interperting” their results, noting that, at least as far as Israel has been concerned, “selection does not strongly favour the B.1.351 variant.”

The much more common variant was B.1.1.7, sometimes also known as the British variant. It is also now the dominant strain in the United States. Vaccines are highly effective against it.

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • One Strain Better Than Others at Infecting People Dosed With Pfizer Vaccine, Study Shows

    Israeli researchers found that cases of Covid-19 in people fully dosed with the vaccine developed by Pfizer were more likely to be caused by the so-called South African variant.

  • South African variant may evade protection from Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says

    The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa may evade the protection provided by Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is very low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1% of all the COVID-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. But among patients who had received two doses of the vaccine, the variant's prevalence rate was eight times higher than those unvaccinated - 5.4% versus 0.7%.

  • South Africa variant can 'break through' Pfizer's vaccine

    The coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can "break through" Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study in Israel found, though its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The study, released on Saturday, compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for Covid-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated patients with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1 per cent of all the Covid-19 cases across all the people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit. The vaccine appeared to be less effective against the South African variant, researchers noted. Crucially, however, the study shows that the variant does not spread effectively, they say. It is believed that this reduced effectiveness may also only occur in a short window of time. Results from the study showed that there were no reported cases of B.1.351 in fully vaccinated individuals who had received their second dose more then 14-days prior.

  • Autoimmune-disease drugs may reduce vaccine response; antibody treatments ineffective vs Brazil variant

    (Reuters) -The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Immunosuppressive drugs for inflammatory diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and ulcerative colitis can impair the body's response to the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, according to new data. In 133 fully vaccinated people with such conditions, antibody levels and virus neutralization were about three-fold lower than in a comparison group of vaccinated individuals not taking those medicine, researchers reported on Friday on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

  • Man in hospital with COVID despite being fully vaccinated, wife says

    Laura Eugene's husband is in the hospital fighting for his life. She says they got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back on March 6. Eugene says on April 1, her husband started to feel sick, and then tested positive for COVID.

  • Pfizer vaccine may be less effective against South African and UK coronavirus variants, according to Israeli study

    The study suggests that the Pfizer vaccine is less effective against two variants, though both were quite rare in Israel. It has yet to be peer reviewed.

  • So, How Long Does The COVID Vaccine Actually Last?

    As of Friday, roughly 20% of people in the U.S. have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With millions of people receiving at least one of the three approved vaccines each day, widespread immunity against the coronavirus is slowly becoming a reality. But, as more vaccinations are rolled out and life inches back to pre-pandemic times, the question of how long that immunity will last after the final shot is on a lot of people’s minds. According to new research from Pfizer and Moderna, it looks like COVID-19 immunity will last at least six months in fully vaccinated people, though studies are ongoing. In a statement released by Pfizer-BioNTech on Thursday, immunity against the coronavirus is confirmed to last at least half a year for people who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer shot. The company, following an observation of 927 symptomatic cases during its phase 3 study, concluded that its vaccine remained 91.3% effective against the virus for up to six months after. Pfizer also confirmed that the COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective against severe disease, as defined by the CDC; 95.3% effective against severe COVID-19 symptoms, as defined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); and 100% effective against the highly transmissible B.1.351 variant of the coronavirus. The Moderna vaccine also appears to remain effective in fighting against COVID-19 for at least six months after the second shot, according to an April 6 report in The New England Journal of Medicine. The vaccine showed a 94% efficacy in the company’s own phase 3 trial, in which 33 adults were tested. Moderna will continue to monitor the subjects’ antibody levels in the coming months. What will these findings mean for future booster shots and prolonging the vaccine’s effectiveness? Given the still very new nature of this data, medical experts just aren’t sure yet. For the Moderna vaccine, scientists contributing to The New England Journal of Medicine reported that they are “determining the effect of a booster dose to extend the duration and breadth of activity against emerging viral variants.” Pfizer also appears to be determining the need for a booster shot; its Thursday press release includes mention of “a potential second booster dose of BNT162b2 [the Pfizer vaccine sequence] and/or a potential booster dose of a variation of BNT162b2 having a modified mRNA sequence.” Experts will no doubt advise people who have been vaccinated to receive booster shots if and when they are developed. Until those shots become reality, those of us who have been partially or fully vaccinated can rest easy knowing that we remain between 80 to 90% protected against COVID-19 for the time being. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Are ComingPeople Are Having Period Symptoms Post VaccineThe COVID-19 Vaccines May Have Surprising Benefits

  • Fauci: Breakthrough infections after vaccinations 'inevitable'

    It is inevitable that some people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will still get a "breakthrough" infection because no vaccine is 100 percent effective,&nbsp;Dr. Anthony Fauci&nbsp;said on Monday.

  • China considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines to boost protection rate

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's top disease control official has said the country is formally considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines as a way of further boosting vaccine efficacy. Available data shows Chinese vaccines lag behind others including Pfizer and Moderna in terms of efficacy, but require less stringent temperature controls during storage. "Inoculation using vaccines of different technical lines is being considered," Gao told a conference in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

  • Biden calls for 'peace and calm' after Daunte Wright shooting sparks protests in Minnesota

    Joe Biden says police shooting of Daunte Wright is "no justification for violence" but that anger in Black community is "real and consequential."

  • Analysis: With quick fixes, Biden's agencies reverse Trump's Wall Street-friendly rules

    U.S. President Joe Biden's interim regulators are wasting no time unraveling Wall Street-friendly measures introduced under former Republican President Donald Trump, using quick-fix legal tactics. They have spiked or stalled more than a dozen contentious Trump-era measures that critics said eroded consumer protections, weakened enforcement, and curbed investors' ability to push for environmental, social and governance (ESG) changes. Rather than embarking on the lengthy process of rewriting the rules, the agencies have in many instances used speedy legal tools, according to lawyers, consumer groups, and a review by Reuters.

  • Why You Might Have a More Intense Period After Getting Vaxxed

    Bottom line: Don't panic.

  • Biden Republicans? Some in GOP open to president's agenda

    Jay Copan doesn't hide his disregard for the modern Republican Party. A solid Republican voter for the past four decades, the 69-year-old quickly regretted casting his 2016 ballot for Donald Trump. When Trump was up for reelection last year, Copan appeared on roadside billboards across North Carolina, urging other Republicans to back Democratic rival Joe Biden.

  • Former Houston doctor who overcame COVID-19 walks Grand Canyon

    Doctors didn't give a chance to make it, let alone walk again. But after 39 days in the hospital, he crossed off a life goal.

  • Holly Hibbott has 'point to prove' as swimmers go for Tokyo at Olympic Trials

    SWIMMER Holly Hibbott is among the first wave of Britain's Olympic hopefuls to be vaccinated, but isn't breathing sighs of relief just yet, writes Tom Harle.

  • California's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 60,000

    The COVID-19 death toll in California topped 60,000 this weekend, representing 10.7 percent of virus deaths nationwide. Still, the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths is down in the state, and a massive vaccination effort is underway; on Thursday, all adult Californians, as well as 16- and 17-year-olds, will be eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine. As of Sunday, 37.7 percent of residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 22 percent are fully vaccinated, the Los Angeles Times reports. Officials say the stay-at-home orders and expanded vaccine access have helped shift California away from the surge in cases that took place during the fall and winter. In late January, over a seven-day period as many as 562 deaths on average were being reported daily, and that has since dropped to an average of 105 to 120 per day, the Times reports. The virus is still hitting lower-income Latino communities hard, as these dense neighborhoods are home to many essential workers who live in tight quarters. About 12 percent of Americans live in California, and Johns Hopkins University data shows that of the eight most populous states, California has the lowest cumulative COVID-19 per capita death rate: 153 per 100,000 residents. New Jersey has the highest at 280 per 100,000 residents. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyYou should start a keyhole garden

  • Lovesac (LOVE) Surges 14.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Lovesac (LOVE) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Indonesian president orders Java rescue efforts after quake kills 8

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Sunday ordered swift rescue and relief efforts after eight people died in an earthquake that hit off southern Java island. Three others were badly injured in Saturday's magnitude-5.9 quake and more than 1,180 buildings were damaged, most of them slightly, the disaster agency BNPB said. All of the casualties were reported in 15 districts and cities in East Java, the closest province to the epicentre of the quake, which struck in the Indian Ocean.

  • Kids can get long-haul COVID, too. Recovery can take months

    At the request of CBS News, one hospital in Omaha documented how it is trying to help a girl who is struggling with the lingering effects of coronavirus.

  • Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Reactions Spark Site Shutdowns

    The Georgia Department of Public Health shut down a vaccination site administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine last Wednesday after eight people experienced adverse reactions from the...