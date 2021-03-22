Donuts, weed, gift cards: Companies offer freebies for getting a COVID-19 vaccine

Ursula Perano
·1 min read

Krispy Kreme on Monday announced that it's launching a year-long promotion to give a free donut to anyone who's received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Why it matters: Although most people won't change their mind on the vaccine solely because of a donut, promotions like this could help build enthusiasm around the vaccines overall.

  • Krispy Kreme isn't the only company trying to get customers pumped up about immunity.

The big picture: In Michigan, Greenhouse of Walled Lake is offering a free marijuana joint to anyone who's received a COVID-19 vaccine, CNN reports.

  • Detroit restaurant Oak & Reel will offer 50% off to dine-in customers who've been vaccinated.

  • Rumbleseat Bar & Grille in Massachusetts has offered 20% off Monday food orders for vaccinated patrons, Mass Live notes.

  • The Village Tap bar in Chicago will give $10 gift cards to the first 1,000 people who show them proof of receiving a coronavirus vaccine, ABC 7 reports.

Other companies are offering freebies to get you to your vaccination appointment.

  • Lyft and Uber will provide free transportation to vaccination centers, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • StarMetro buses in Tallahassee, Fla., are offering seniors free transportation to vaccination sites, WTXL-ABC News notes.

  • And rural counties throughout America are working to provide free transport to residents who may lack access to communal vaccine sites, the National Association of Counties writes.

