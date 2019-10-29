Donvervoort Just Created a Supercar That Looks One of Your Hot Wheels

Click here to read the full article.

As far as Dutch automaker Donkervoort is concerned, there are supercars and then there are supercar killers. And the company believes its latest limited-edition vehicle, the D8 GTO-JD70, falls firmly in the latter camp.

The specialty marque’s new “supercar killing” flagship is a tribute to Joop Donkervoort, founder and also owner of the Dutchest name ever. In honor of his 70th birthday, the company has taken its beguiling D8 GTO and turned the whole thing up to 11.

And sure enough, the D8 GTO-JD70 is a beast of a car. The vehicle is powered by a modified Audi-sourced 2.5-liter inline-five engine—capable of churning out 415 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque—that’s been paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. It also features a completely rebuilt Euro 6D-Temp-conformable exhaust system, stiffer suspension and three-way adjustable shock absorbers.

While the car’s horsepower and torque figures may not seem that jaw-dropping at first, they come into sharper relief when considering the D8 GTO-JD70’s weight. Thanks to a body made primarily of carbon fiber, the car weighs in at a shockingly low 1,542 lbs. As a result, Donkervoort claims, the car can generate cornering forces of more than 2g, acceleration forces of 1.02g and stopping power of 1.65g.

Of course, the car’s design is clearly the star of the show. With an elongated body and a cockpit that sits just ahead of the back wheels, the D8 GTO-JD70 almost looks like a hot rod from the ’30s, with adjustable roll cage and giant wheel flares. To top things off, it’s finished in a gorgeous forest green, with a set of light green racing stripes bisecting the striking speedster.

Like all its cars, Donkervoort is only producing a limited number of D8 GTO-JD70s—this time a run of 70, one for each year of Joop’s life. The speedster starts at €163,636 (about $181,848), before tax. Check out more photos of the car below:

