The Doobie Brothers: "These are the better days"

The Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famers, who've been playing together for more than half a century, haven't let old resentments get in the way of a new album and 50th anniversary tour. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with members of The Doobie Brothers – Michael McDonald, Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons and John McFee – about the band's longevity, and about their first studio album in more than a decade, "Liberté." (This story was originally broadcast on October 3, 2021.)