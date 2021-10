Motley Fool

The financial technology firm, which owns the Cash App, saw its stock price rocket 248% in 2020 and since it went public in late 2015 it has posted an annualized return of about 64% per year. Square is also expanding both ecosystems with the recent acquisition of Afterpay, a buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform that will be used by merchants to offer those services at checkout and allow consumers to manage their installment payments through the Cash App.