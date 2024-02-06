Doocy asks press sec. how Biden will convince voters he’s mentally fit after confusing Macron with long-dead Mitterrand.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre how President Joe Biden will convince voters that he’s mentally fit after appearing to confuse French President Emmanuel Macron with a long-dead predecessor, François Mitterrand.

“How is President Biden ever going to convince the three-quarters of voters who are worried about his physical and mental health that he is OK, even though in Las Vegas he told a story about recently talking to a French president who died in 1996?” Doocy asked in Tuesday’s White House press briefing.

“I’m not even going to go down that rabbit hole with you, sir,” Jean-Pierre snapped back.

“What is the rabbit hole? He said he talked to Mitterrand,” Doocy pushed back.

“You saw the president in Vegas, in California. You’ve seen the president in South Carolina. You saw him in Michigan. I’ll just leave it there,” Jean-Pierre said.

“How is that a rabbit hole?” Doocy quietly asked incredulously again as the press secretary moved on.