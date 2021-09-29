Doomed Debt-Ceiling Bill Advances to House Vote as GOP Balks

(Bloomberg) -- The House will vote Wednesday on stand-alone legislation to suspend the federal debt limit through December 2022, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, but the bill is expected to go nowhere in the Senate in the face of solid Republican opposition.

Pelosi said in a message to House Democrats that the chamber will “move forward to honor its responsibility to protect the American economy and American families from the catastrophe of a default by passing legislation to suspend the debt limit.”

While Democrats can use their majority to push it through the House, there was little chance Republicans in the 50-50 Senate would allow it to advance.

“I hope they take this second chance to do the right thing” and “to avoid a total economic meltdown,” Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, said of Senate Republicans.

The panel’s top Republican, Tom Cole of Oklahoma, said Republicans will not help Democrats raise the debt ceiling “as long as this majority insists on spending money like drunken sailors on shore leave.”

“They and they alone must act,” Cole added.

McGovern responded it’s clear Democrats will have to act alone.

“The question is, why won’t the Senate Republican allow a clear up-or-down vote?” McGovern asked, adding the use of a procedural roadblock in that chamber to allowing even just a vote makes no sense to him.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that a default looms on Oct. 18 without congressional action. But Senate Republicans, led by minority leader Mitch McConnell, have twice blocked attempts to raise or suspend the debt limit. The are pushing Democrats to use the same fast-track budget process to raise the debt ceiling without GOP support they plan to use for the tax and spending measure that encompasses much of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

