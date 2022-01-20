Doomsday Clock remains at 100 seconds to midnight
The Doomsday Clock, a visual representation of world peril as estimated by scientists, remains at 100 seconds to midnight. (Jan. 20)
The Doomsday Clock, a visual representation of world peril as estimated by scientists, remains at 100 seconds to midnight. (Jan. 20)
Pandemic-related school closures, which caused an alarming rate of learning loss among the country’s most vulnerable students, have prompted some administrators to reconsider the school calendar. An earlier start date, a later end date and numerous, elongated breaks throughout the year could allow more timely remediation for children in need — and enrichment for those […]
Nuclear risks, climate change, disruptive technologies and the seemingly endless pandemic have us as close to Doomsday as we've ever been.
Efforts are being made to deliver humanitarian supplies with minimum risk of infection.
The general political headwinds of Europe aren’t the only thing disconcertingly swinging right-of-center. Halo Infinite recently received a new visor that’s juuust slightly askew. Fans are split here. Many think it’s a crime against the cosmetics gods, while others regard such complaints as yet another item in a long laundry list of similarly minor quibbles about the game.
The symbolic measure known as the Doomsday Clock continues to hover at 100 seconds to midnight, unmoved from last year and 2020, when COVID-19 first spread.
Reminder: No dead body, no death.View Entire Post ›
More men than women have $100,000 or more saved for retirement, per new Census data. It's a product of the wage gap — women earned less money to save.
Earlshall Castle, which has been visited by a number of royals through the years, is said to be haunted by "Bloody Bruce," a former resident.
Home buyers today can expect to pay nearly $3,000 more a year to own a home than they would have a year ago.
Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft has the Jets taking safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 4 and wide receiver Drake London at No. 10.
Lady Gaga revealed during a U.K. cast conversation for “House of Gucci” that one cut of the movie included a sexual relationship between her character, Patrizia Reggiani, and Salma Hayek’s Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma. Patrizia and Pina were co-conspirators in the murder of Maurizio Gucci, played in Ridley Scott’s film by Adam Driver. Gaga said she […]
Hilary Duff explained how her relationship with her iconic character Lizzie McGuire has evolved as she's grown up. She also shared how playing the iconic Disney Channel lead has affected her career.
It's called WeCrashed.
Adam Kaat, a grocery store cashier turned supply chain worker, shares his perspective from inside the supply chain crisis.
Meagan Good set social media ablaze yesterday when the actress shared a set of photos of herself at the Los […] The post Meagan Good goes viral after wearing ‘Ms Good if ya nasty’ jersey to Rams game appeared first on TheGrio.
The man was waiting in a long drive-thru when he scratched off his ticket to pass the time, winning the top prize.
Comparing the back seat space of the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick, including for rear-facing child seats.
Dakota Johnson made an appearance on 'The Late Late Show' last night, wearing a red Magda Butrym mini dress so short that Johnson was a little worried. James Corden noticed and offered his jacket to Johnson on camera in a slightly awkward exchange.
Ron Ervin told Insider of the tiny apartment in Harlem: "In New York, you're always out and about so the city is kind of your living room."
Is it the movie theater? The gym? Researchers calculated the odds of infection for any place you might go.