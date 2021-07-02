'Doomsday' cult mom accused of killing her kids has now been indicted for planning her ex-husband's murder

Lori Vallow is charged in the killing of her two children and her ex-husband. Associated Press

'Doomsday' cult mom Lori Vallow has been charged in the murder of her ex-husband.

Charles Vallow was shot by his ex-wife's brother months before the former couple's children went missing.

Vallow is believed to have planned the killing of her ex-husband and kids, who she believed were possessed by demons.

Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two children in 2019, has been indicted by a grand jury for planning the shooting death of her ex-husband months earlier.

In the indictment unveiled Thursday, prosecutors allege that Vallow and her brother killed her ex-husband, Charles, on July 11, 2019. Her brother, Alex Cox, initially told police in Chandler, Arizona that he shot Charles Vallow after being attacked during a fight.

Investigators later learned through text messages and interviews that Vallow believed her ex-husband was possessed by a demon named Ned Schneider and plotted to kill him, according to a probable cause affidavit police provided to Insider. Vallow and Cox believed Vallow had special powers and was a goddess chosen to prepare 144,000 people for the end of the world, according to the affidavit.

Vallow is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in her ex-husband's death.

The bizarre case of Vallow and apocalyptic novelist Chad Daybell captivated America in 2020, after the "doomsday couple" was found vacationing in Hawaii while entangled in a web of suspicious death and missing persons investigations.

After her ex-husband's death, Vallow and Cox moved to Rexburg, Idaho, where she she married Daybell a month after the death of his wife, Tammy.

In November 2019, police in Rexburg went to Vallow and Daybell's home to check on the children - J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16 - after their grandmother said she hadn't seen or heard from them in months. Vallow told police the kids were staying with family, which authorities later learned wasn't true.

The couple disappeared the next day, and were discovered vacationing in Hawaii in February.

Cox was found dead at his home in Gilbert, Arizona on December 12, 2019. Police said he died of natural causes.

In May, Vallow and Daybell were both charged with first-degree murder after the children's remains were found on Daybell's property.

Those who know vallow told officials that she believed her two children were "possessed and had become zombies," according to court documents for an unrelated case involving Vallow's niece.

Vallow was found "not competent to proceed" with a trial in that case, and since has been receiving mental health treatment.

Daybell remains charged in the childrens' deaths, and is also charged with the murder of Tammy Daybell.

