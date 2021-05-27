Doomsday Mom Accused of Murdering Her Two Kids Found Unfit to Stand Trial

Pilar Melendez
·4 min read
Rexburg Police Department
Rexburg Police Department

A psychological evaluation has found Lori Vallow—the doomsday mom accused of murdering her two children—“not competent” to stand trial.

“Assessment determined at this time the defendant is not competent to proceed and recommends restorative treatment,” Seventh Judicial District Judge Steven Boyce wrote in a Thursday order pausing the case.

Prosecutors have already contested the report’s findings, but the judge’s order “remains in effect pending determination of the issue of competency.”

The news comes after Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, were indicted on several new charges and accused of justifying the murders of three people—including Vallow’s two kids—with their doomsday-centered religious beliefs.

On Thursday, the Chandler Police Department confirmed to The Daily Beast that it has also submitted its investigation into the death of Vallow’s ex-husband, Charles Vallow, who was fatally shot by his brother-in-law in July 2019, to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Police said they recommended that Vallow should be charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder—though it is up to county prosecutors to make an official charge.

A Maricopa County Attorney’s Office spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast they received the Chandler Police Department’s investigation into Charles Vallow’s death on April 1, but declined to comment on it.

Doomsday Couple Allegedly Murdered Three—and Justified It With ‘Religious Beliefs’

On Tuesday, the couple was indicted on several charges, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, in connection with the deaths of Vallow’s kids, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Daybell, a doomsday author, was also been charged with first-degree murder for the October 2019 death of Tammy Daybell, his ex-wife. Vallow has been separately charged with grand theft for allegedly diverting her children’s Social Security benefits into her personal bank account.

Prosecutors allege Daybell and Vallow “did endorse and espouse religious beliefs for the purpose of encouraging and/or justifying the homicide” of all three people.

Their alleged murder spree began in 2019, when Charles Vallow was fatally shot by his wife’s brother, Alex Cox, during a domestic dispute. Cox, who was not charged and died months later from natural causes, said at the time he fired in self-defense.

In divorce and custody petitions against Vallow, Charles wrote that his estranged wife had become obsessed with doomsday visions and had threatened his life. He said Vallow believed she was reincarnated to lead people during the second coming of Jesus in July 2020 and said that if he got in the way of her saving humanity, she would kill him, according to NBC News.

Vallow “believes that she is receiving spiritual revelations and visions to help her gather and prepare those chosen to live in the New Jerusalem after the Great War as prophesied in the Book of Revelations,” the divorce petition read.

Vallow and Daybell, who are members of a community of doomsday preppers and were married two weeks after Daybell was widowed, are already in prison for several other crimes related to the children’s disappearance in September 2019.

‘I’m Not Supposed to Be Talking to You’: Doomsday Mom Called Hubby From Jail as FBI Searched His Home

Prosecutors allege Daybell and Vallow killed Tylee Ryan on Sept. 8 or Sept. 9, 2019, after almost a year of planning. About two weeks later, the pair allegedly killed J.J. The indictment states that Daybell then murdered his ex-wife in October with the help of Vallow and her brother.

In January 2020, Vallow made national headlines when she refused to comply with a court order to produce her two children. It was later revealed she had also asked a friend to lie to the police and say she was watching J.J.

Last June, Idaho authorities charged the pair with conspiracy to conceal evidence after the remains of two kids were found in Daybell’s home.

Daybell is scheduled to enter a plea on the murder charges on June 9. Vallow was supposed to make an initial appearance on Wednesday but her hearing was put on hold at the request of her lawyer, Mark Means. Attorneys for Daybell and Vallow did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's request for comment.

  • Lori Vallow Ruled Unfit to Stand Trial for Alleged Murder of Her Children

    After undergoing a psychological evaluation, a judge ruled Lori Vallow is not "competent” to stand trial for the murder of her children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • An Idaho 'doomsday' couple has been indicted on murder charges in connection with their children's deaths

    Chad Daybell was also charged with first-degree murder in the death of his then-wife Tammy Daybell, who was found dead in her home in October 2019.

  • 3 Things We Learned From The Murder Indictment Against Lori Vallow And Chad Daybell

    Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell allegedly tried to justify the deaths of Vallow’s two children and Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, with their religious beliefs—but investigators believe the couple also had financial motives in the slayings, according to a new indictment in the case. The indictment reveals several startling new details about the complex case that has occupied investigators for more than a year and has encompassed a string of mysterious deaths, doomsday predictions and troubling witness accounts. While many aspects of the case remain a mystery, the latest indictment against the couple — in which prosecutors outline charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of Lori’s children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16 — provides some answers about what investigators believe led to the killings. Prosecutors have alleged that Chad, Lori and Lori’s now-deceased brother, Alex Cox, did “willingly and knowingly combine, conspire, confederate and agree” to carry out the children’s murders in September of 2019, several months before law enforcement authorities would realize the children were missing. Along with the murder charges for the children, Chad is also facing a murder charge in the death of his first wife Tammy Daybell, 49, who was found dead in the couple’s home on October 19, 2019. Authorities announced they were re-examining the case later that year after noting the circumstances around the mother of five’s death were suspicious, but have released few details—until now—about what their investigation uncovered. Some of the new findings in the indictment include: A Possible Financial Motive Less than a month before Lori’s 16-year-old daughter Tylee disappeared, authorities said Lori changed the location where Tylee’s social security survivor benefits (which she would have been entitled to following the death of her father, Joseph Ryan, in 2018) were being deposited. The switch occurred on August 16, 2019, according to the indictment. Lori redirected the benefits from Tylee’s account at JP Morgan Chase to her own personal account at the bank BBVA, prosecutors said. Investigators believe Tylee was last seen alive on Sept. 8, 2018 while on a family outing to Yellowstone National Park, but according to the indictment, Lori “wrongfully” continued to collect five months of social security survivor benefits on behalf of her daughter and never notified the Social Security Administration that Tylee had died. Authorities said Lori also continued to collect social security survivor and child-in-care payments for her son JJ, for four months after he disappeared until February of 2020, according to the indictment. In addition, the same day that Tylee was last seen alive at the national park, authorities have alleged that Chad signed an application along with his wife, Tammy, to increase Tammy’s life insurance to the “maximum allowed under her policy.” Tammy, a school librarian, would be found dead the next month. Chad And Lori Believed Tammy Was Possessed Before Tammy was found dead in her home, authorities have alleged that Lori and Chad, a religious author who wrote about the end of days, had texted about Tammy being possessed by a spirit named “Viola.” They allegedly referred to the Idaho mother as being in a state of “limbo” and had discussed, months earlier in text communications, about the “death percentages” for both Tammy and Lori’s son JJ, according to the indictment. Lori’s friend, Melanie Gibb, told investigators that Lori had also made similar claims about her own children before they died, according to an earlier affidavit obtained by Oxygen.com. Gibb told police she had been on the phone with Lori in the spring of 2019 when she heard Lori call Tylee a “zombie.” “Lori also told Gibb that Tylee had turned into a zombie when she was 12 or 13, which was approximately the same time Tylee had become ‘difficult’ to deal with,” the affidavit stated. Gibb told police that Lori used the term “zombie” to refer to people whose mortal spirit had left their body and they had become, instead, possessed by another “dark spirit,” according to the affidavit. Gibb said it had been the couple’s mission to rid the world of these zombies. Gibb told police that Lori said JJ had turned into a zombie during a visit Gibb and her boyfriend, David Warwick, had made to Idaho from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23 in 2019. According to the affidavit, Lori had “pointed out behaviors such as sitting still and watching tv, claiming that JJ said he loved Satan, and an increased vocabulary” as evidence he had become a zombie. JJ disappeared during Gibb’s visit and was no longer at Lori’s home on the morning of Sept. 23. According to Gibb, Lori told the couple that JJ had been “acting like a zombie” and crawling on top of the refrigerator the night before and that Cox had come to take him away to his own nearby apartment, according to the probable cause statement. Investigators said the 7-year-old was never seen alive again. Alex Cox Allegedly Tried To Kill Tammy Days Before Her Death Tammy died Oct. 19, 2019—but investigators now believe it wasn’t the first attempt on her life. Just 10 days earlier, authorities said Cox “attempted to shoot” Tammy after spending months practicing at a gun range, according to the indictment. Tammy Daybell recounted the scary incident herself in a post to a neighborhood Facebook group just after the encounter, East Idaho News reported in 2019. “Something really weird just happened, and I want you to know so you can watch out,” she wrote. “I had gotten home and parked in our front driveway. As I was getting stuff out of the back seat, a guy wearing a ski mask was suddenly standing by the back of my car with a paintball gun. He shot at me several times, although I don’t think it was loaded. I yelled for Chad and he ran off around the back of my house.” Tammy said the masked man never spoke, even though she had asked several times what he wanted. “I was about to smack him with my freezer meals from Enrichment tonight when I decided to yell for Chad instead,” she concluded. Tammy reported the incident to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated but were never able to identify the man and believed he had been a prankster. “Our deputy went out there and investigated the report but he was unable to find anything,” Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries told the news outlet in 2019. Ten days later, Tammy was dead. Chad told authorities she had been coughing when she went to bed the night before and had died peacefully in her sleep, according to East Idaho News. Authorities now believe Chad either killed Tammy, assisted in her killing or commanded someone else to carry out the act, according to the indictment. On the night of Oct. 18, 2019, authorities said Cox had been in a church parking lot just 2.5 miles away from the Daybell’s home. Cox died himself in December of that year due to what authorities have concluded was natural causes, according to NBC News.   • Lori, Chad Daybell appear in Idaho court the day after murder charges were filed

    The two are accused of killing Lori’s two children, JJ and Tylee, as well as Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

