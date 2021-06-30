'Doomsday Mom' indicted over alleged killing of fourth husband

Lori Vallow was indicted Tuesday regarding the 2019 death of her fourth husband in addition to already facing charges over the deaths of her two children.

Vallow, nicknamed the "Doomsday Mom," was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the death of Charles Vallow, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in Arizona.

Lori Vallow is accused of conspiring with her brother Alex Cox to kill her husband. In July 2019, Cox allegedly called 911, telling authorities he shot and killed Charles Vallow in self-defense. Cox was never charged, and he died in December of what a medical examiner ruled as natural causes.

“Complex, difficult cases of this nature take time to properly investigate and solve. I appreciate the tremendous number of hours the dedicated officers of the Chandler Police Department have invested, and my office is equally committed to bringing those responsible for Charles Vallow’s death to justice,” County Attorney Allister Adel said in a statement.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, were charged in May with murdering her two children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, who were last seen alive in September 2019.

Human remains, later confirmed to be those of the children, were found in June 2020 buried on Daybell's property in Idaho.

Daybell is also facing charges of first-degree murder in Idaho over the death of his wife, Tammy Daybell, who died in October 2019 at 49. Weeks after her death, Daybell married Vallow.

In addition to the murder charges, Daybell is charged with insurance fraud, and Vallow is facing additional conspiracy counts in connection to Tammy Daybell's death.

In late May, Vallow was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial and was later ordered to be treated at a mental health facility.

Daybell is known for self-publishing books regarding near-death and apocalyptic events. Media attention on the couple's case has been high, particularly regarding the doomsday beliefs the two allegedly subscribed to amid the series of mysterious deaths of those close to them.

