‘Doomsday mom’ Lori Vallow is committed after being found unfit to stand trial for murder of her two children

Missing Kids-Murder Charges (Post Register)

The Idaho mother accused of murdering her two children as part of a Doomsday cult has been committed to a psychiatric facility for treatment.

Lori Vallow, whose friends claim she was part of a cult that wanted to rid the world of zombies, will be under the custody of Director of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare,

According to documents concerning her psychiatric evaluation, which took place on 8 March: “The complete assessment determined that at this time the Defendant is not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment.”

The move to commit Ms Vallow comes after she was indicted for the murder of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua Vallow, 7, but was found not currently fit to stand trial.

Ms Vallow’s husband Chad Daybell has also been indicted on murder charges in the deaths of the two children, who are believed to have been killed in September 2019.

The two children went missing in the fall of 2019 before being found on their stepfather’s property on 9 June 2020, prosecutors allege.