Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow Tries to Get Judge Booted From Case

Doomsday mom Lori Vallow is trying to get an Idaho judge booted from her case while she sits in jail, unable to raise enough money to bail out.

It’s not clear why Vallow—who has refused to cooperate with the investigation into her missing children—wants Madison County Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins disqualified; her lawyer’s filing didn’t give a reason.

She appeared before Eddins last week, requesting that her $5 million bail be lowered to $10,000. Eddins lowered it to $1 million, but Vallow hasn’t been able to secure a bond.

A number of bondsmen have been in touch with Vallow, but none have been willing to take her on.

“It’s not about the money. I told her I don’t want to write the bond. I’d rather just have this go away if she would provide where the kids are located,” Danielle Kingston told East Idaho News this week.

“If she could provide that assurance and proof of life, this goes away. But she has rights—including her right to bail.”

Vallow’s 17-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old son J.J. have not been seen since September, and when police started making inquiries, she and husband Chad Daybell picked up and moved to Hawaii.

She was ordered to return to Idaho and produce the kids. When she didn’t, she was arrested on charges of child desertion, contempt of court, and promoting a criminal act and extradited from Hawaii.

In addition to hunting for the kids—who police have said are in danger—authorities are also investigating the death of Vallow’s last husband, Charles, who was shot dead by her brother, Alex Cox, who has also since died under mysterious circumstances.

They are also looking into the death of Daybell’s last wife, Tammy, whose body has been exhumed for an autopsy. Daybell, the author of novels about near-death experiences and the apocalypse, and Vallow, who is also obsessed with doomsday scenarios, got married weeks after Tammy’s death from unknown causes.

Vallow was supposed to make another court appearance next week, but both her attorney and the prosecutor have asked to postpone it until May because they are gathering more evidence.









