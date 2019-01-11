Your Doomsday Prep Work Is Done Thanks to This 27-Pound Bucket of Mac and Cheese With a Crazy Long Shelf Life

If you spent the holidays holed up watching Bird Box and You and 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Road and 127 Hours and have decided it’s best to spend the rest of your life holed up in the safe indoors, you’re going to need supplies.

Luckily, Costco is selling just the thing—a 27-lb. bucket of one of America’s favorite comfort foods. The big box retailer is offering a massive bucket of mac and cheese with a shelf life so long that you won’t need to venture outdoors until the year 2039.

The Chef’s Banquet Macaroni and Cheese Storage Bucket comes with 180 servings of elbow pasta and 180 servings of cheddar cheese sauce, stored separately in easy to open zip-seal pouches designed to ensure the mac and cheese will survive its estimated shelf life of 20 years. And while the website claims this can serve 180 people it can also feed just one really hungry one.

To make it easier to never leave the house, Costco will deliver the bucket of joy directly to your bunker via its website. The only downside to this product is that less than 24 hours after People reported about the existence of this life-saving product, people have flocked to Costco’s website and now the mac and cheese bucket is listed as out of stock on Costco’s website.