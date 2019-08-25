Doomsday preppers are thinning out across the US, and it may be because President Trump quiets their fears

Reuters/Jim Urquhart





Doomsday preppers — people who prepare and stockpile for society-upending disasters both natural and manmade — have been on the rise in the US in recent decades.

Preppers have various reasons for their stashes, but Mills told Business Insider that "prepping's a mostly kind of right-wing culture."

Preppers and prepper businesses say sales are down in the Trump era. It's another indicator of what psychologists have been documenting for a long time: fear drives conservative views, and prepper stockpiles, too.

In 2014, British criminologist and researcher Michael Mills traveled to the US to investigate why so many Americans were preparing for the end of the world as we know it.

People across the country were stockpiling supplies like toilet paper, ready-to-eat food rations called MREs, and straws that turn pond water into drinkable liquid.

The "preppers" had a variety of reasons for their doomsday stashes. Some worried about food and water shortages after natural disasters, others wanted to be ready for war, deadly pandemic diseases, or a major power system failure at a moment's notice.

But many were motivated to prep, at least in part, based on who was living in the White House at the time. Mills asked one prepper, named Mary, about her motivations:

"Let me ask how politics impacts on your prepping," Mills said at the time. "Could you –"

"Yeah, Obama needs to go!" Mary said as she bolted towards Mills' recorder. "OBAMA NEEDS TO GO!"

Prepping has declined since Trump took office

Mary's opinion was not an entirely uncommon view among American preppers at the time. Thirty-five of the 39 that Mills spoke to on that 2014 trip self-identified as right-leaning politically, attaching labels to themselves including "conservative," "right-wing Republican," "libertarian," and "conserv-atarian."

But since President Trump took office in 2016, prepping has taken a dive nationwide. There are fewer prepper conventions held across the US, and several prepper business owners who spoke with Business Insider (as well as Mills), say the prepping community is not as active as it was three years ago. It's an indication of how Trump relieves many of the worst fears of his voters, including conservative preppers.

"It definitely seems to be cycling with the White House," prepper and inventor Mikhail Merkurieff, who builds and sells prepping and camping tools including stoves, cooking utensils, and portable shelters, told Business Insider.

There aren't many liberal preppers

After Trump was elected in 2016, Mills returned to the US again to chat with preppers, and found they were feeling more "relaxed," now that Trump is president.

While there have been some reports that a band of liberal, anti-Trump preppers is growing since the 2016 election, Mills says he hasn't see much evidence of any huge increase in prepper stockpiles, a sentiment that Merkurieff and other prepper businesspeople echoed.

"My sense is that most of it has really cooled off," Mills told Business Insider. "No doubt there was an uptick in left wing and liberal preppers following the election, but I just don't think it's comparable in its scale to what happened post-2008 when Obama came in."

