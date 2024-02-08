'Doomsday scenario': Legislative session could blast city of Tallahassee budget

Bills barreling through this year's Florida legislative session could eventually cause anywhere from a round of budgetary belt-tightening to an existential funding crisis in Tallahassee and other cities.

In fact, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey said their passage could be a "doomsday scenario."

The biggest potential budget-buster is legislation (HB 1195/SB 1322) that would require a two-thirds vote of a city commission to raise the local property tax rate. But that's not all.

Others (HB 1277/SB 1510) aim to restrict general fund transfers, despite similar legislation failing last year. That means cities with municipally-owned utilities would not be able to boost their budgets with as much utility revenue as before.

Still other proposals look to increase homestead exemptions from $50,000 to $75,000, which would put more money in residents' pockets — and less in city governments' coffers.

The legislative push is part of what analysts call a red state crackdown on blue cities, an effort by Republican-majority state legislatures — including Florida's — to make local governments, such as Tallahassee and Gainesville, do more with less and let residents keep more of their money.

Local officials counter it just means they'll do less with less as they face growing infrastructure and other costs.

On homestead exemptions alone, Tallahassee and others would be looking at a major hit: "Bill analyses estimate a negative fiscal impact on local governments of $22.8 million in the first year of implementation, growing to $111.8 million in three years," city staff wrote in the workshop agenda.

"The legislation that was proposed would have significant impact," Dailey said at a city budget workshop on Wednesday. The workshops begin the process of crafting the 2024-25 budget. In recent years, the city's budget has been more than a billion dollars.

The legislation on fund transfers is one in particular causing angst among commissioners and staff. Lawmakers look to set a cap on the transfer of utility revenue funds to just 10%. Utility revenue helps pay for public safety, parks and recreation and public works, among other city services.

Utility transfers help pay for city services in Tallahassee, elsewhere

Dailey asked: "Heaven forbid a piece of legislation passes restricting our ability for the utility transfer, have we been able to calculate what would be the (property tax) increase that would be required in order to maintain the exact same level of service for the same departments that receive general funding revenue?"

Robert Wigen, director of resource management, answered: "We've got a rough idea of what that would be: It's definitely in the millions of dollars."

Dailey went on, "At worse case scenario, if we weren't allowed to transfer anything ... we're talking about literally doubling the (property tax) rate, if not more, and by law we (already) can't do that."

The mayor opposed similar moves last session, speaking out against limiting cities' ability to transfer utility revenue to its general operating fund. His staff, however, said Dailey has "no intentions as of now" to speak during session on any legislation being discussed.

The city will hold the next budget workshop in April, and commissioners will look to begin planning the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The following workshop will be held in June; Wigen said staff will have "better information from the state and the property appraiser" to apply to the budget process.

