You can get Dooney & Bourke's iconic handbags and more on sale for Black Friday

You can save 30% sitewide on top-rated totes and more at Dooney &amp; Bourke right now.
This holiday season, give the gift of better accessories by shopping at Dooney & Bourke. Founded in 1975, this iconic brand delivers the kind of handbags and leather goods that are designed to stand the test of time. They offer an every-day functionality that makes them the perfect choice for busy working moms, fashionistas and more. And now, as part of Black Friday 2020 savings, you can snag some of Dooney's biggest deals of the year (if you act fast).

Now through Monday, November 30, you can score 30% off sitewide—including on purses, wristlets, satchels, backpacks and other goodies—when you use the promotional code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout (although certain exclusions do apply). Additionally, free economy shipping is available in the U.S. on orders of $99 or more and the brand is offering extended holiday returns through Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Unsure which totes and cute statement pieces you should bookmark first in order to get the most out of this exciting sales event? Here are seven of the most popular, on-trend styles that you absolutely don't want to miss.

1. Down $139: This canvas hobo bag with a classic logo print

This coated canvas print is incredibly easy to clean.
One of the best deals of this big Black Friday event is on the Gretta hobo bag with a customer rating of 4.3 stars. Made from coated canvas, this long-lasting option features the brand's classic logo print and stunning all-weather leather trim, which essentially means that this will be easy to wipe clean in the event of any spills or stains. Originally $238, this must-have pick falls to $99 when you use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout, so you'll save $139 and get this for its best price online. This even beats reseller ILoveDooney, where it's only on sale for $104.16. Nearly 200 Dooney shoppers enjoy this bag, with one writing: "The leather trim is very durable and the size is perfect. It fits a ton of things without being too large or bulky."

Get the Gretta Hobo for $99 (Save $139)

2. Down $116: This splendid leather shoulder bag

This smooth, supple leather is an elegant add to any collection.
Some purses just radiate elegance, and that's exactly what you're in store for with the Florentine large Amelie shoulder bag, which has a customer rating of 4.6 stars. As part of Dooney's luxurious Florentine Leather Collection, this is the type of accessory that absolutely feels like an investment that'll grow more exquisite over time, especially because the supple leather used on it is known for developing a rich patina as it ages. Originally $388, it falls to $271.60 when you use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout, so you can save about $116. "This bag has quickly become my favorite," noted one happy Dooney reviewer. "It is large enough to carry what I need, including my Macbook Air and makeup bag, among the other 'necessities' while maintaining the grace and beauty."

Get the Florentine Large Amelie Shoulder Bag for $271.60 (Save $116.40)

3. Save up to almost $62: This ultra-durable pouchette

This Dooney pouchette is surprisingly spacious.
When it comes to shopping at Dooney, the Nylon Collection is a sleeper fave among followers because it blends two things that the brand is really good at: timeless fashion and everyday functionality. The Nylon crossbody pouchette, with a 4.7-star rating, has more than 400 glowing reviews and makes a wonderful first bag for a young giftee just starting a bag collection—or for yourself, of course. It offers a break from your typical tote- or satchel-packing routine if you want to carry around something a bit lighter for a change (but still plenty ample to carry along essentials like a wallet, smartphone and more).

Originally $98, this pouchette was on sale in Tangerine and Brown for $51.75, but when you use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout, this sales price drops even further, to a mere $36.22. You can also get discounts on full-priced shades such as Khaki, Navy and others during this deal, and depending on which color you choose, you'll save anywhere from $29.40 to $61.78.

Get the Nylon Crossbody Pouchette from $36.22 (Save $29.40 to $61.78)

4. Nearly half-off: This chic coin purse

This coin purse is under $40 right now (and makes a great stocking stuffer).
If you're looking for a great stocking stuffer (or a budget-friendly way to treat yourself this Black Friday), the pebble grain large framed coin purse is one of the most sensational offerings of this entire sales event. Originally $68, you can get it for $39 with the promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout, so you'll save $29. Earning a 4.8-star review, more than 600 Dooney & Bourke shoppers swear by this palm-sized delight, and adore its roomy red interior and vintage frame top and ball closure. "This coin purse holds my cards, cash, coins and takes up very little space," described one happy Dooney customer. You can also get this item for a few bucks cheaper ($35.70) at ILoveDooney.

Get the Pebble Grain Large Framed Coin Purse for $39 (Save $29)

5. Less than $100: This sporty crossbody

More is less with this sporty Dooney pick.
With close to 1,200 rave reviews on the Dooney & Bourke site, the pebble grain crossbody (4.7-star rating) is a sporty, lightweight pick for the busy shopper who's always on the go. Originally $188, you can get it in select sale styles from $131.60, but when you enter the promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout, that price drops even lower, so you can get this sleek number starting from $98.70, so you'll save between $42.30 and $56.40, depending on the shade you choose. While you can technically get this bag a bit cheaper at Belk (where Clementine and Dandelion are on clearance for about $70), you don't have anywhere near the selection that you would at Dooney proper.

Get the Pebble Grain Crossbody from $98.70 (Save $42.30 to $56.40)

6. Save up to $95: This roomy tote that makes the perfect shopping bag

The Nylon Shopper tote is a great bag for every-day use.
The Nylon Collection at Dooney & Bourke is a great choice for fashion lovers who want bags and accessories that are reliable, easy to clean but also still completely charming to look at, too. While the Nylon crossbody pouchette is a total steal at its Black Friday sales price, if you're searching for a new go-to shopping bag, you're bound to adore the classic silhouette and functionality of the 4.6-star-rated Nylon shopper tote. Originally $168, it was on sale in Cranberry and Tangerine for $104.25, but falls to an even lower price, so you can get this popular pick starting from $72.97 when you use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout and save between $50.40 to $95.03.

Close to 500 Dooney shoppers give this bag—which multiple compare to the celebrated Longchamp Le Pliage ($145 at Nordstrom)—a ton of kudos, describing it as the "perfect everyday tote. While not technically the same (these both belong to the Dooney Wayfarer Collection), you can get comparable deals right now at Macy's on the Wayfarer Nylon tote (originally $160, now $80) and the Wayfarer Nylon zip tote (originally $149, now $74.50), respectively.

Get the Nylon Shopper Tote from $72.97 (Save $50.40 to $95.03)

7. Save up to $217: This sophisticated, Italian-made shoulder bag

The Italian-made Alto Collection is a premium choice at Dooney &amp; Bourke.
Although Dooney & Bourke is based in Connecticut, the brand's dapper Alto Collection features hand-stitched bags made directly in Italy, and they have a thoughtful, refined look to show for it. The leather itself is unique compared to other Dooney bags—unlike the supple feel of the Florentine Collection and the buttery sensation of the Pebble Leather Collection, the leather used the Alto Collection is characterized by its sleek, matte finish, which should appeal to fashionistas who prefer a more understated aesthetic.

Alto bags are some of the most expensive offered by Dooney, but their workmanship makes them worthwhile. Thanks to this sale, however, you can get the Camilla, one of the best-rated Altos, on sale. Originally $725, you can get it for about $507 with the checkout code BLACKFRIDAY, for an incredible $217.50 in savings.

Get the Alto Camilla for $507.50 (Save $217.50)

Shop the Dooney & Bourke Black Friday sale

