Doonies: Aberdeen rare breeds farm opens for final time after 30 years

Doonies has been a popular attraction with families for many years

A popular rare breeds farm in Aberdeen has opened to the public for the final time.

Doonies has been an attraction since the 1990s.

However it is making way for the city's new energy transition zone (ETZ), which aims to transform the area into a hub for cleaner energies such as offshore wind and hydrogen.

The site did not have its lease renewed by Aberdeen City Council to allow the work to progress in the area.

It will close after welcoming the last visitors on Monday.

Doonies is a working farm and has been a popular spot for families who can spend time feeding the animals.

In a social media post the owners of the farm said: "The past 30 years have brought us so much joy and we have made memories which we shall cherish forever.

"Indeed, we have heard from so many of you about the memories you all have of Doonies as generations of families have passed through our gates."

Feeding animals was one element of the Doonies attraction for children

The animals currently on the farm are being moved to new homes.

The ETZ is being built south of Aberdeen harbour and is expected to support thousands of jobs.

However, there have been some protests locally about the loss of green space.

Aberdeen City Council declined to comment on Monday, but had said last month: "The Rare Breeds Farm (Doonies) is operated on a tenant basis with Aberdeen City Council.

"Following initial discussions with the tenant, agents were appointed by both parties in order to agree the detail of the early surrender of the fixed-term tenancies.

"A possible relocation of the farm did not form part of these discussions."