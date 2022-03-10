Door camera captures suspect posing as a candy vendor in California home robbery

Reuters

(Reuters) -British Energy Minister Greg Hands said Tuesday that sanctions imposed on Russia are "really beginning to bite," the same day Britain and the United States said they would cut imports of Russian oil and gas. The United States, Britain and others have attempted to isolate Russia through a series of sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine. Russia is the world's largest exporter of crude and oil products at more than 7 million barrels a day - and efforts by governments and companies to restrict use of Russian oil has caused prices to surge.