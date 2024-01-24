Door Community Child Development Center celebrates opening of its new Sturgeon Bay facility

Gov. Tony Evers cuts a ribbon to commemorate the opening of Door Community Child Development Center's new facility at 5617 Gordon Road on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

STURGEON BAY - Gov. Tony Evers helped the Door Community Child Development Center celebrate its new facility Monday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The child care center opened its new $6.7 million, 18,600-square-foot building, 5617 Gordon Road, on Jan. 8. The expanded space on 40 wooded acres of the former Poehler orchards property has allowed the center to expand its enrollment from 83 children to 150.

“'If you believe in the impossible, the incredible can come,'" said Alexis Fuller, who founded the center with Bridgett Starr and is its executive director. "We have envisioned an extraordinary hub for early childhood enrichment in Door County, and with the importance and need for quality child care in mind, we have successfully designed and constructed DOCO Child Development in just 10 months."

The facility has 10 classrooms designed to promote sensory regulation and balance, which in turn enhances skill development, Fuller said. It also has a sensory gym with a cocoon swing, adjustable lighting, monkey bars and ziplines that can be used by children with therapeutic needs and their therapists.

Additionally, the center has a large community room set up as a children’s play space, which can be rented out for birthday parties and holding events such as family cooking classes and art classes.

Fuller said the center currently provides care for 48 infants and toddlers, 72 2- to 4-year-olds, and 30 after-school and summer camp children ages 4-7. "We have significantly reduced our waitlist, bringing it down to the lowest it has been since opening our doors in 2020," she said.

Fuller continues to lead efforts to fundraise tuition scholarships and rainy-day funds for families and staff support.

"Regardless of their circumstances, every child should have access to a safe haven," Fuller said. "It is our duty to cherish their existence and assist them in navigating the significant milestones of their lives. It is crucial for children to have a nurturing space where they can flourish and reach their full potential, whether it is within their home, surrounded by caring parents or extended family, receiving support from home-based child care providers, or being a part of the DOCO Child Development community."

The center benefited from about $3 million in Workforce Innovation Grants administrated by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and Department of Workforce Development. The United Way of Door County used an additional $500,000 to make improvements at the county’s other nonprofit center, Northern Door Children’s Center in Sister Bay, as well as help both centers boost wages and benefits to attract and retain staff.

“We are excited to begin the next phase of the grant with Door Community Child Development Center,” United Way of Door County Executive Director Amy Kohnle said. “In this new space, we will be able to pilot various efforts that we hope will bring different revenue streams into the center, which will reset the old business model. We look forward to sharing these practices and lessons learned with others across the state of Wisconsin. The investment made at Northern Door Children’s Center has already resulted in a steady income stream.”

Gov. Tony Evers tours the special sensory gym at the new Door Community Child Development Center facility in Sturgeon Bay on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Besides Evers, state officials attending Monday's ribbon-cutting were Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes and Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson.

“No matter where you go, child care centers play a vital role in bolstering local economies, supporting working parents, and making sure our kids have the care they need to grow, learn, and thrive,” Evers said. “Child care is necessary to connecting the dots so our kids and families, employers, and industries can be successful. Through our Workforce Innovation Grant Program investment, this center will have a positive impact on Door County and the local economy, with nearly double the capacity and new uses for the entire community to enjoy.”

According to data provided by DCF, 30% of ZIP codes in Door County are considered child care deserts, meaning there are few to no high-quality options for child care in the neighborhood or community.

Children First Development Center, Inc. plans to open its child care center this summer in the former Barker Center property, 1743 Egg Harbor Road in Sturgeon Bay, that previously housed DOCO Child Development.

