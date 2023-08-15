The Door County Candle Company is selling a special candle to benefit Maui wildfires relief
The Door County Candle Company is helping the wildfire victims in Maui; they've sold more than 800 of the Maui candles since August 9th.
At least 96 people have been confirmed dead and 1,000 others are missing in Hawaii in what is the deadliest fire in the U.S. in over a century, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.
Floyd Mayweather reportedly flew almost 70 families off the island this week and helped relocate them temporarily in Honolulu.
Oprah Winfrey, who is a part-time Maui resident, handed out supplies to evacuees at emergency shelters there on Thursday amid what she calls "overwhelming" devastation.
Officials confirmed that the fires have caused 36 deaths so far, with Maui Mayor Richard Bissen issuing a somber warning on Wednesday that numbers could rise. Hospitals on Maui have been overwhelmed with burn victims and patients with smoke-related illnesses.
The death toll from the wildfires that tore across Maui this week is expected to rise, as residents who escaped the flames in the town of Lahaina begin to return to what’s left of their homes.
At least three dozen people have been confirmed dead on the island of Maui after ferocious winds caused by Hurricane Dora in part fueled devastating wildfires across Hawaii, forcing thousands of people to evacuate.
A grand jury investigating then-President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia handed up 10 indictments on Monday evening.
Rocket Lab will launch two small satellites for NASA that could help scientists better understand how a warming climate will affect the massive ice shelves at the Earth’s poles. The two satellites, each the size of a bread loaf, will be equipped with a miniaturized instrument called a thermal IR spectrometer. Scientists will be able to compare the data to conditions in cloud cover and sea ice levels below, and hopefully generate more accurate climate models into the future.
Trentyn Flowers is out at Louisville just a week before classes start. He will play for Australia's Adelaide 36ers next season instead.
Warren Buffett made few changes to his stock holdings in the second quarter, but new bets on US homebuilders suggest some optimism from the Oracle of Omaha about the US housing market.
Wall Street looked to shake off a rough August so far.
National CineMedia, which emerged from bankruptcy last week, sees better times ahead for movie advertising.
