Door County Catholic school names new principal

STURGEON BAY - After it was faced with an unexpected search for a new leader, St. John Bosco Catholic School announced it has hired Dr. Michael Robey as its new principal effective Aug. 1.

The school, which educates students in grades 4K through eight, originally named Matthew Hanson, associate principal at Clintonville Elementary School, in late May to replace Vickie Dassler as its new principal, but Hanson resigned about a month later to remain in his post at Clintonville, deciding it wasn't in his family's best interests to relocate at this time, the school said.

According to a news release from the school, Robey comes to St. John Bosco with 35 years of experience in a variety of educational and administrative roles in school districts in Illinois. Most recently he was the Assistant Regional Superintendent of Schools for DuPaige County in Illinois from 2017 to 2020. Robey had retired but then decided he wanted to continue his career and looked into open principal positions in Northeast Wisconsin.

Robey also served five years as a school superintendent, six years as a principal and more than 15 years as an industrial technology educator. Among his professional honors, he received an Early Childhood Award of Excellence for Inclusion and oversaw a National Blue Ribbon School award winner.

He earned a master’s degree in education technology from National Louis University and his doctorate in educational administration from Loyola University Chicago. His early education was in small Catholic schools similar to St. John Bosco.

Robey and his family are familiar with Door County, as he, his wife and their four now-adult children have vacationed there regularly. He also has served as lector, usher, Eucharistic minister, confirmation mentor and religious education teacher for his parish in Illinois, and he and his wife have participated in and led adult and youth formation opportunities and studies.

