Door Dash delivery woman robbed at Memphis church, police say

Memphis Police are looking for two men who robbed a Door Dash driver after she made a delivery to a church, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said a woman dropped off a Door Dash delivery at New Hope Baptist Church on Macon Road around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

She told police that, as she came back out to her car, two men approached her, showed her a black handgun and demanded her keys.

She jumped in her car and locked out one of the gunmen but another was able to jump into her car through the unlocked passenger door, police said.

Memphis Police are looking for these two men after a Door Dash driver was robbed outside of New Hope Church on Macon Road.

MPD said that man grabbed money and her phone from her purse and the two men ran off heading north through the parking lot.

Both men are believed to be 18-20, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 and about 140-150 pounds.

If you know who these men are, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

