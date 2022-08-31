DoorDash driver left food at a house in Florida — then took something else, cops say

Talk about dining and dashing.

A DoorDash driver in Central Florida helped himself to his own tip the other day.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a deliveryman was caught on video Aug. 21, allegedly stealing a package in the Legacy Park neighborhood in unincorporated Davenport.

Ring doorbell video captured the suspect later identified as Moises Rios Avila dropping the food off on the front porch. He then sees a good-sized package, takes it and hurries down the path.

In the sheriff’s Facebook clip, which carries the headline, “We’re sure Door Dash would not approve,” Avila pauses briefly and squints seemingly at the camera, and briefly drops the box on the ground. Then he picks it back up and scurries to his car with it and drives off.

The Kissimmee man was arrested on charges of burglary and petty theft.

He told authorities he took the package as a “prank.”