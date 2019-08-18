Door-to-door thieves are using DNA tests to scam you

Yvonne Lyon has one of those chilling tales about a door-to-door scam that could make any loved one cringe.

"I invited him into my house, yes," the 82-year-old said. "I did give him my Medicare number. That's the one thing I did that I should not have done at all."

Well, make that two things. Seniors should not spend even five minutes talking to these clowns, let alone letting them into their homes. And they should never give a Medicare number or card to a stranger.

A young man came to Lyon's door in Clarkston, Washington, this summer with a brochure about genetic screening for crucial cancer prevention. She doesn't have cancer, and really, there has been very little cancer in her family. But she thought she should get tested anyway.

He convinced Lyon to take a test through a few swabs of her cheek. No money was exchanged. She did hand over a Medicare card, which fortunately was a new card that did not have her Social Security number on it. Even so, her card still has important information that can be used by thieves.

This summer, both the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued fraud alerts about crooks targeting Medicare beneficiaries. The con artists use door-to-door visits, telemarketing calls, Facebook ads, Craigslist and some even set up booths at public events to push supposedly free DNA testing kits.

Crooks are after two things: They're out to commit identity theft or fraudulently bill the government for thousands of dollars in some cases.

And fraud hotlines are heating up with complaints and concerns.

New Medicare cards will be sent to Michigan consumers this fall. The new Medicare card, right, does not contain your Social Security number. The cards are getting a makeover to fight identity theft.

"It's one of the more popular calls we're getting these days," said Kathy Stokes, director of fraud prevention for AARP.

Lately, she said, some con artists have even begun telling people that their Medicare benefits will be cut if they don't agree to take this free DNA test.

Callers may claim to be from Medicare and may ask people for their Medicare numbers, Social Security numbers and the like in exchange for DNA testing kits.

"The callers might say the test is a free way to get early diagnoses for diseases like cancer, or just that it's a free test, so why not take it?" the FTC said in its alert.

Some consumer watchdogs speculate that the DNA-related fraudsters might be playing off the news earlier this year when Medicare issued guidance, saying it would cover on a national basis a Food and Drug Administration-approved genetic test for patients with advanced cancer. But again, this is a very specific group that is seeking further cancer treatment.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said it has been notified that laboratories have been conducting "genetic testing" at health fairs, too. But these tests — when they're not ordered to be necessary by a physician who is treating the beneficiary — are not eligible for coverage and payment.

Don't fall for the cheek swab scam

Medicare is not marketing DNA testing kits to the general public.

It's important that consumers be suspicious of anyone claiming that genetic tests and cancer screenings come at no cost to you, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Genetic tests and cancer screenings must be medically necessary and ordered by your doctor to be covered by Medicare, according to CMS.

Random genetic testing and cancer screenings aren't covered by Medicare. If you're interested in such a test, you should speak directly with your own doctor.

Scammers still will attempt to bill Medicare anyway for thousands of dollars — and sometimes they get away with it.

The Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services said a scammer may falsely state that the patient suffers from a certain condition to make it more likely that the claim would be approved by Medicare.