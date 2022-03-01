Door kicked in, items missing and other reports

Feb. 28—Police received a report at 1:43 p.m. Sunday of a back door that was reported kicked in at 1006 Dunham St. Items were also reported missing.

2 arrested on warrants

Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez, 41, turned himself in on a warrant at 3:58 a.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Timothy Garth Hansen Jr., 37, on a warrant at 2:20 a.m. Friday at 1710 Canary Drive.

Snowblower stolen

A snowblower was reported stolen at 7:48 a.m. Friday at 730 W. Front St. The theft reportedly happened overnight.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 10:01 a.m. Friday at 143 W. Clark St.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 1:27 p.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Scam reported

Police received a report at 7:19 p.m. Friday of someone who lost $1,000 in a scam on eBay at 2102 E. Main St.

Window broken out of house

A window was reported broken out of a house at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at 713 Minnesota Ave.

1 cited for DWI

Police cited Alex Patrick Hernandez, 35, for DWI after a traffic stop at 11:12 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Sixth Street and Frank Avenue.

Man arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Izaiah Solo Dampha, 20, for domestic assault at 1:33 p.m. Saturday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Check forgery reported

A check forgery was reported at 2:07 p.m. Sunday at 437 Bridge Ave. The check was deposited at Security Bank on Thursday.

Counterfeit money reported

Police received a report at 4:35 p.m. Sunday of counterfeit money that was reportedly received at 122 E. Main St.

1 arrested for driving after suspension, possession

Police arrested Robert Benjamin Willaby, 34, for driving after suspension and possession at 5:56 p.m. Sunday at 105 N. Third Ave.

1 cited for drug paraphernalia

Police cited Gay Nay She Htoo, 20, for drug paraphernalia at 10 p.m. Sunday.