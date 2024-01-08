Door plug from Alaska Airlines flight found in schoolteacher's backyard, officials say

The door plug from the Alaska Airlines flight that deplaned in Portland, Oregon shortly after takeoff was found in the backyard of a nearby home, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Sunday.

In a Sunday press conference, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said the door plug was found near Portland in the backyard of a man identified only as Bob, a schoolteacher.

"We are really pleased that Bob found this," she said.

Investigators will now examine the 63-pound plug to see how it may have broken free from the jet.

In an earlier press conference Sunday, Homendy said a few community members found a cell phone from the flight in a yard and another cell phone on the side of the road and turned them both in.

This photo provided by an unnamed source shows the damaged part of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, Flight 1282, which was forced to return to Portland International Airport on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

According to Alaska Airlines, flight 1282 − a Boeing 737 Max 9 jet − was en route to Ontario, California (roughly 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles) from Portland when the incident occurred. The plane returned to Portland with all passengers and six crew members, who deplaned safely.

The aircraft had previously had an auto pressurization fail light illuminate in three previous flights: On Dec. 7, Jan. 3 and Jan. 4. Homendy said it was "very benign" and "nothing occurred" in the three previous flights, where it was recorded, tested by maintenance and then reset.

Social media posts show a hole in the side of the aircraft where the section of fuselage blew out. On Saturday, the FAA grounded approximately 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 jets for required inspections as a result of the incident.

Homendy said there was damage to paneling, trim and internal plexiglass windows, although the seal remained intact. There was insulation was pulled out in some areas, although all the damage was not critical to the structure of the aircraft. There was no structural damage to the aircraft, Homendy said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alaska Airlines flight: Missing door plug found in teacher's backyard