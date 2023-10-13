Doorbell cam sheds some light on shooting that injured teen

A neighbor’s doorbell camera showed a car leaving the scene of a shooting in northeast Charlotte that seriously injured a 16-year-old boy early Tuesday morning.

PAST COVERAGE: 16-year-old shot multiple times in Hidden Valley, report says

In one of the videos, a car could be seen at 1 a.m. parked on Rosetree Court, which is near Tom Hunter Road.

At least two people ran to the car parked across the street shortly after gunshots could be heard.

They jumped in and drove away.

Emergency responders got there shortly after that.

A neighbor said they heard gunshots and the victim screaming before he collapsed on their driveway.

“The car was moving very slowly in that direction, but I thought they were my neighbors,” the resident told Channel 9. “I heard one shot first and then I saw five (people) coming this way. There were six of them.”

The teen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested a suspect but they have not said who or what the charges are.

