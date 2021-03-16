Doorbell camera captures the horrific moment when a small plane crashed into an SUV in Florida

Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Doorbell camera video shows the horrific moment when a small airplane crashed into an SUV in South Florida on Monday, killing three people, including a young boy.

Pembroke Pines Fire Chief Marcel Rodriguez said the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Monday as the aircraft was returning to North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines after having taken off shortly before.

The plane hit a power line as it crashed, and a mechanical issue may have been the reason it went down, Rodriguez said.

In the Ring doorbell video, the SUV is seen passing the home where the camera is located and continuing north away from the house. Suddenly, the small aircraft, later identified as a Beechcraft Bonanza plane, plunges into frame and appears to strike the SUV head on.

The airplane then skids across the street into a patch of grass on the side of the road before igniting, the video shows. The flames spread and grow into the street and the front yard of a house across from where the doorbell camera is.

“It was like a bomb going off,” Anabel Fernandez, the neighbor whose Ring video captured the frightening scene, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Fernandez shared the video with the newspaper and CBS Miami.

The airplane's two occupants were immediately killed in the crash. The boy who died was in the SUV and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. The child's mother was also hospitalized. Fernandez told the Miami Herald that the woman was able to get out of the SUV but was screaming "my baby" as she tried to free the boy.

“The car literally looks like it’s just in half,” neighbor Salah Elshaer, who called 911, told local TV station WSVN.

The crash occurred on a road that runs along the side of the airport property. Authorities did not immediately release the identities of those involved in the crash.

Pembroke Pines police said the road remained closed Monday evening and that officials with the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate. The Federal Aviation Administration was also investigating.

Since last year alone, there have been five crashes in the area, according to WSVN. Four of those crashes were fatal.

There are several North Perry airport flight schools, the Sentinel reported, but it was not immediately clear whether the pilot was a student.

Contributing: Elinor Aspegren; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida plane crash: Ring doorbell camera capture crash into SUV

