Doorbell camera captures porch pirate snatching bag; KC police want you to identify him

A doorbell camera captured video of a suspected “porch pirate” snatching a bag from a home in the Ward Parkway neighborhood of Kansas City.

The Kansas City Police Department released the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday asking for help identifying the man who allegedly stole the bag shortly before noon on Nov. 28 from a home near West 76th and Jefferson streets.

“Do you recognize this suspect?” police asked in the tweet. “He took a Target bag from someone’s porch and sat in the passenger seat before this vehicle left.”

The short video shows the man, wearing a dark-colored jacket over a blue hooded-sweatshirt, blue jeans and an Under Armour baseball cap.

He picks up the bag from the porch and scurries back to what appears to be a white Dodge Neon. The man gets into the passenger seat. The car then backs out of the driveway.

Anyone who recognizes the suspected porch pirate is asked to contact police department's metro property crimes unit at 816-413-3406 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the police department’s metro property crimes unit at 816-413-3406 or 816-474-TIPS (8477).