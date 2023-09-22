Doorbell camera catches raccoon stealing snacks meant for humans, not animals

TechCrunch

The Instagram co-founder, speaking onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, said it's good that people are questioning the potential impacts of AI but feels it's more likely that people will become "super-powered" because of these technologies. The app uses AI to do a number of things, including summarizing news articles, rewriting clickbait headlines in more factual ways, and personalizing the news selection that's presented to its end users.