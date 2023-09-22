Doorbell camera catches raccoon stealing snacks meant for humans, not animals
A raccoon made off with some snacks left outside a home for delivery drivers. The tasty treats include chips, crackers and cookies.
Jaguar is joining Mercedes, Polestar and other automakers in adopting Tesla's NACS chargers for vehicles sold in North America starting in 2025.
The Mazda CX-50 carries over into its second model year mostly unchanged and remains one of our top compact SUV choices.
Prime Video users will soon see ads on shows and movies unless they pay an extra $2.99 per month on top of their regular Prime subscription.
Tecno's Phantom V Flip is the first flexible flip phone with a circular cover screen, and its voice assistant has built-in ChatGPT.
A nearly 10-year-old chance encounter between cohost, contestant and a pastry makes for impromptu laughs on the famed game show.
This isn't the first time Trent Williams has punched someone on an NFL field.
Rudy Giuliani must appear in a Georgia courtroom to decide how much money he will have to pay two election workers he was found liable for defaming in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
Check out our full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season!
YouTube announced upcoming AI-based features today, including a generative green screen tool for Shorts.
Keep yourself empowered with this brilliant does-it-all doodad that packs in a USB-A connection, as well as USB-C, lightning and microUSB.
Evans' lawyer also represented women in cases against Larry Nassar.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
There are only a few weeks left in the 2023 MLB season, so Fred Zinkie reveals a first look at his fantasy baseball rankings for 2024.
Experts say that the days when everyone was getting the same message are gone, and that's a good thing.
The Instagram co-founder, speaking onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, said it's good that people are questioning the potential impacts of AI but feels it's more likely that people will become "super-powered" because of these technologies. The app uses AI to do a number of things, including summarizing news articles, rewriting clickbait headlines in more factual ways, and personalizing the news selection that's presented to its end users.
We've got a glorious slate of games ahead in Week 4 of the college football season.
The deal is on select models until October 31.
The Alameda County Medical Examiner & Coroner confirms to Yahoo that the "Euphoria" actor died from an accidental overdose. He had multiple drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, in his system.
Autonomous trucking startup Waabi is committing billions of miles of driverless capacity to the Uber Freight network as part of a 10-year strategic partnership between the two companies. Starting this week, Waabi's test fleet will begin commercial pilots with shippers on the Uber Freight network to haul goods between Dallas and Houston. Ultimately, Waabi will move to a Driver-as-a-Service model, wherein carriers buy trucks built with Waabi's Driver and can opt into the Uber Freight marketplace.
We played two demos for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second chapter of what’s set to be a three-part remake of the 1997 RPG. This is a sequel, so of course there are new tricks. This time, there’s a new focus on characters teaming up to attack together.